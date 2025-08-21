Montrose Environmental Group Secures 5-Year Partnership with Global Energy Leader to Restore Land, Water and Wildlife Across Western Canada

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG), is on a mission to help protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil that feeds us to enhance environmental stewardship while supporting economic development. Today, the company announced a 5-year contract award with one of the world’s largest energy companies. For more than 20 years, Montrose (formerly through Matrix Solutions) has been a trusted permitting, assessment and monitoring advisor for the client. Since 2018, Montrose has worked with the company to responsibly transition its Canadian legacy oil and gas assets toward regulatory closure and environmental renewal.

This multi-year engagement spans dozens of sites across Western Canada, including aging gas fields, well sites, pipelines and decommissioned sour gas facilities—some dating back to the 1950s. Through advanced site assessment, groundwater modeling, and reclamation work, Montrose is helping clean up and restore lands impacted by decades-old industrial activity.

“At Montrose, our work is about more than regulatory compliance—it’s about helping communities reclaim clean water, safe land, and a healthier environment,” said Brian Lapos, Senior Vice President, Canada Consulting, Montrose Environmental Group. “This project is a powerful example of how we are evolving environmental stewardship through science, collaboration, and shared accountability.”

Restoring Land, Water and Wildlife

Montrose’s work is part of the client’s strategy to bring their sites to closure in a sustainable manner, with an emphasis on reducing emissions, respecting nature, and empowering local economies. Montrose is proud to play a role in this transformation by:

Hiring and supporting local Canadian subcontractors across rural and remote areas, strengthening regional economic growth;

across rural and remote areas, strengthening regional economic growth; Removing legacy hydrocarbon and salt contamination that can leach into drinking water wells and agricultural lands used for farming and livestock grazing;

that can leach into drinking water wells and agricultural lands used for farming and livestock grazing; Protecting sensitive native ecosystems, including wildlife such as mountain goats, bears and cougars, by restoring functional habitats.

From Legacy to Legacy-Making

Environmental remediation is often behind the scenes, but its impact is felt across generations. As the project advances toward site closures and reclamation certifications, Montrose is committed to delivering outcomes that benefit not only our client but the surrounding communities and ecosystems.

For more on Montrose’s expertise in environmental restoration and responsible remediation, visit Contaminated Site Remediation & Closure.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With ~3,400 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "expect", and "may", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.