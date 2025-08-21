Strategic Financial Management Affiliates with Osaic, Joining Undefined Gridlines, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, today announced that Strategic Financial Management (“StrategicFM”), has joined Undefined Gridlines, Inc. (“UGLI”), an office of supervisory jurisdiction (OSJ) under Osaic. The Greeley, Colorado-based wealth management firm oversees $133 million in assets under administration (AUA).

Led by President Randee Cook, CFP®, StrategicFM delivers comprehensive wealth, retirement and estate planning. Cook is both a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® and a senior portfolio manager, blending the specialties to craft tailored financial plans for her clients with bespoke portfolio construction. She chose UGLI to gain the tools, resources and technology to boost efficiency and enhance high-touch client service.

“As I look toward the future, I want to ensure that my clients are set up for a successful retirement as I begin to prepare for my own,” Cook said. “UGLI and Osaic give me the resources to serve my clients today and the continuity support for tomorrow.”

After 35 years at LPL Financial, Cook began exploring new partners to prepare for her business’ future. She interviewed five potential partners before selecting UGLI, founded by husband-and-wife team, David and Tina Thiele. Joining her in the move to UGLI are StrategicFM’s relationship manager Noah Clement and operations director Debra Pratt.

“Randee’s decades of service and commitment to her clients perfectly align with the values UGLI was built for,” said David and Tina Thiele. “We’re excited to support her in her next chapter, as she prepares her clients and business for long-term success.”

“Our platform is built to help advisors grow and plan for their own future,” said Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president of business development at Osaic. “We look forward to supporting Randee as she continues to build upon her legacy of providing comprehensive wealth planning.”

StrategicFM is the latest in a recent series of affiliation announcements for Osaic, including Bowman Financial Solutions, Payne Financial Consultants and Providence Wealth Planning — all of which joined from LPL Financial.

