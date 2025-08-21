-

KBRA Launches Interactive BDC Compendium Tool to Power Smarter Private Credit Analysis

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce a major upgrade to its Business Development Company (BDC) Compendium Tool, now available as a fully interactive, mobile-friendly web platform. This enhanced tool streamlines how users compare and analyze the more than 30 KBRA-rated BDCs, reinforcing KBRA’s leadership in private credit data and analytics. This integration marks a key milestone in KBRA’s commitment to delivering actionable insights through intuitive digital solutions.

Designed for institutional investors, credit analysts, and financial professionals, the upgraded tool enables users to:

  • Sort and filter financial and ratings metrics across the full KBRA-rated BDC universe
  • Compare company summaries and view side-by-side BDC profiles
  • Spot trends in key categories such as total net assets, debt-to-equity, and total investments
  • Export data directly to Excel for custom analysis and visualization

Investors are navigating an increasingly complex credit environment, and this upgrade brings greater clarity and control to that process. We’ve taken one of our most-used resources and made it smarter, faster, and more intuitive— so clients can focus less on formatting and more on what the data is telling them.

The interactive BDC Compendium Tool is updated quarterly and consolidates core data and credit metrics across KBRA-rated BDCs into one seamless experience. Alongside the Compendium, KBRA also provides a full suite of private credit research, including the Quarterly Middle-Market Surveillance Compendium, Recurring Revenue Loan Metrics, and Sector Outlooks—all available on kbra.com.

KBRA is a leader in private markets and fund-finance credit ratings and assessments. The firm has performed more than 3,500 credit assessments or credit ratings for middle market borrowers in private credit portfolios. In addition, KBRA has issued ratings for over 250 fund finance transactions and more than 200 private asset-backed finance transactions, as well as over 200 feeder note transactions and 34 BDCs. KBRA also maintains credit ratings on 54 of the world’s leading private asset managers and rates more than 100 middle market and private credit collateralized loan obligations and dozens of other private credit, private equity, or secondaries facilities.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

