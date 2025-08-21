OM1 Rheumatoid Arthritis Dataset Rated High Quality as Cornerstone AI Partnership Speeds Future Quality Reviews

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OM1, a leader in real-world evidence (RWE) generation and AI-driven insights for healthcare and life sciences, today announced that its Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) specialty dataset achieved the highest quality score in an independent, AI-powered evaluation conducted by Cornerstone AI, a trusted authority in healthcare data quality. The automated evaluation measured OM1’s dataset across three key dimensions: standardization, correctness, and completeness, finding strong performance across the board. To streamline future assessments, the organizations also entered a strategic partnership and established a legal framework to simplify and expedite access to Cornerstone AI’s software for sponsors interested in exploring OM1 data assets.

Positive Findings from the RA Dataset Assessment

Utilized by leading biopharma and data ecosystem companies, Cornerstone AI’s software automatically evaluates the quality of every record in a dataset using a suite of proprietary, AI-driven algorithms. It supports the validation of a dataset’s marketed claims and the assessment of its quality across standardization, correctness, and completeness. In its assessment of OM1’s RA dataset, the platform analyzed over 274,000 patients and billions of datapoints, detecting exceptionally few clinically meaningful issues.

The assessment confirmed that more than half of patients in the OM1 RA dataset have 12 or more years of follow-up, supporting robust long-term outcomes analysis. It also validated the completeness of disease-specific measures (e.g., Clinical Disease Activity Index (CDAI) scores available in two-thirds of patients) and patient-reported outcomes (e.g., RAPID3 available in about half of patients). Notable quality findings included its extensive standardization (99% standardized to industry-accepted vocabularies) and very high level of correctness, with potential errors in less than 1% of records.

Reducing Friction for Biopharma Data Access and Assessment

The legal framework between OM1 and Cornerstone AI establishes a uniform, frictionless process that allows biopharmaceutical companies to request, receive, and review Cornerstone AI’s independent data quality assessments in days rather than weeks, dramatically accelerating time to insight. In many instances, internal teams or consulting companies may take 8-12 weeks to complete a data assessment, creating unnecessary friction in a vital step.

"We are thrilled to have Cornerstone AI validate the extraordinary depth and quality of our RA dataset. This partnership gives life sciences organizations unparalleled confidence and speed when leveraging OM1 data to advance therapies for patients. Cornerstone AI’s software serves as a valuable automated quality platform we can continue to use to detect and make further quality improvements to existing and new datasets," said Dan Levy, Chief Data Officer, OM1.

"Cornerstone AI’s mission is to bring transparency and trust to healthcare data. By serving as a neutral third‑party assessor, we help biopharma teams quickly identify high‑quality, fit‑for‑purpose datasets, like OM1’s RA resource, so they can focus on generating insights that improve patient care," said PJ Allen, Senior Director of Data Science & Customer Success, Cornerstone AI.

