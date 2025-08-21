400+ Firms Transition to SS&C Black Diamond Wealth Solutions from Morningstar Office

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced significant momentum in its strategic alliance with Morningstar. More than 400 wealth management firms have chosen to transition from the Morningstar Office platform to SS&C Black Diamond® Wealth Solutions, with nearly 100 firms having completed implementation and another 250 nearing completion.

Early adopters are reporting smoother transitions and noticeable improvements in both operational workflows and client engagement.

“My contact on the Black Diamond implementation team was a fantastic, patient, responsive and proactive resource,” said Lawrence Dauer, Founder and CEO of Valoir Wealth, one of the first firms to transition. “He guided me through submitting and tracking support cases, took the extra step to personally call and walk me through updates and resolved a few outstanding questions. The level of service we’ve received during onboarding has been exceptional and reflects the commitment Black Diamond has to its clients.”

“The more we get to know about Black Diamond, the more impressed we are,” said Carl Goodin, President of Financial Planning Associates, Inc., another recently transitioned advisory firm. “The CRM, portfolio accounting, reporting and billing tools are best-in-class, and the transition team has been exemplary. The integrations with Direct Advisory Suite, RightCapital and DPL Financial Partners add value to our Black Diamond experience.”

Morningstar previously announced the retirement of its Office platform as of February 28, 2026, prompting advisors to evaluate alternative solutions. Through the alliance, firms choosing to transition to Black Diamond gain access to fully integrated portfolio management, advanced reporting and award-winning client engagement tools alongside Morningstar’s trusted research, planning and reporting via the platform’s integration with Direct Advisory Suite.

Transitioning firms receive:

Full historical data conversion from Morningstar Office to Black Diamond on day one, at no cost

Hands-on onboarding support, tailored training and no double platform fees during migration

Integrated access to Morningstar's Direct Advisory Suite within Black Diamond's unified platform

Preferred strategic alliance pricing, with the ability to lock the preferred rate for five years

“Advisors who’ve transitioned to Black Diamond are showing strong adoption of Direct Advisory Suite—an important signal to us we’ve built an integration to meet their evolving needs,” said Eric Dziewiontkoski, head of product for Direct Advisory Suite at Morningstar.

“Our focus at Black Diamond has been on making this process as smooth and beneficial as possible for advisors,” said Steve Leivent, Co-General Manager of SS&C Wealth & Investment Technologies. “This alliance is about more than just continuity; it’s about helping firms move forward with greater efficiency and deeper integration, provided by a long-term technology partner who understands their business and their needs.”

To learn more about the alliance and the benefits available to Morningstar Office users, visit sscblackdiamond.com.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

