Accenture Invests in CLIKA to Expand Intelligent Edge AI Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in CLIKA, a high-performance AI compression platform company. The investment will expand Accenture's intelligent edge and infrastructure engineering capabilities and fast-track AI deployment for edge devices.

As the demand for edge AI surges, enterprises are grappling with deployment complexity, infrastructure strain, and a fragmented hardware landscape. CLIKA’s unified platform directly addresses these challenges by simplifying the process of optimizing and deploying AI to edge devices such as smartphones, IoT endpoints, autonomous vehicles and industrial robotics.

Together, the two companies will build enterprise-ready edge AI offerings for secure edge deployments at scale. The collaboration will help bring high-performance, compact AI models to real-world devices across industries, unlocking strategic advantages and new business opportunities to clients globally.

Raj Wickramasinghe, global lead for Infrastructure Engineering, Accenture, said, “Edge computing is now a critical part of the AI lifecycle. Today’s enterprises need seamless intelligence at the edge. Through this investment and collaboration, we can bring CLIKA’s technology—which allows intelligent models to run on devices not originally designed for AI—to our enterprise clients, delivering the efficiency and precision needed to make edge AI practical and scalable."

At the core of CLIKA’s platform is its proprietary software development kit (SDK), which automatically compresses and optimizes AI models for a wide range of hardware targets, including CPUs and low-power devices. Each deployment is uniquely tuned for its environment—delivering speed and accuracy, without needing extensive manual intervention or customization. This collaboration strengthens Accenture’s leading capabilities in building next-generation AI infrastructure for edge devices, while expanding CLIKA’s global footprint and impact.

"At CLIKA, we believe powerful AI belongs on everyday devices,” said Nayul Lina Kim, co-founder & CEO, CLIKA. “This investment and collaboration with Accenture Ventures allow us to bring that vision to life, offering enterprises a smooth and efficient way to deploy AI in real-world, real-time scenarios where it can make the biggest impact.”

“The rapid growth of AI—and the complexity that comes with—demands faster, simpler and smarter deployment,” said Tom Lounibos, global lead for Accenture Ventures. “With this investment, we are providing CLIKA with strategic market access to enterprise clients, teaming to deploy advanced models at the edge and put intelligence where it matters most.”

CLIKA will also join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, a vertical accelerator for data and AI companies. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture’s domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About CLIKA

CLIKA is an AI compression platform purpose-built for fast, secure, and scalable model deployment. Its fully automated SDK transforms large models into compact, accelerated, and hardware-optimized versions in minutes— deployable across cloud, on-prem, and edge environments. CLIKA bridges the critical gap between AI development and real-world deployment, enabling the next era of Physical AI. Learn more at www.clika.io.

