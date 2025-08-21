General Mills and Box Tops for Education Help Families Cross One Thing off Their Back-to-School To-Do List: Free Snacks

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From new routines to early alarms and packed schedules, the back-to-school season brings big adjustments for families. But right behind those shifting routines comes another major stressor: shopping for snacks. In fact, a recent General Mills survey* found that shopping for food/snacks to have on hand during the school year (29%) is the second biggest source of back-to-school stress for parents—right after adjusting to new routines (32%). And that stress doesn’t stop once the first-day photos are taken:

90% of parents who have kids in school this upcoming year said they need to restock “snacks their kids love” at least monthly during the school year—compared to pens/pencils (62%), clothes/shoes (52%), or notebooks (51%)

More than three-quarters of parents who have kids in school this upcoming year (78%) restock snacks at least weekly during the school year

Nearly one-third (20%) of parents who have kids in school this upcoming year said finding suitable on-the-go snack options as schedules get busy causes stress during the transition from summer to the back-to-school season

That’s why General Mills and Box Tops for Education are stepping in to help with Free Snacks, a double-digit rebate offer designed to bring real savings to families and continued support to schools.

“At General Mills, we know that a well-stocked pantry helps families set up for a smoother day,” said Mindy Murray, Brand Experience Director at General Mills. “Our Free Snacks rebate is a small but meaningful way we’re helping parents feel more prepared—and helping kids stay fueled throughout the day.”

Free Snacks: Savings That Support Families and Schools

With General Mills products already found in 92% of U.S. households, families can unlock snack savings just by buying what they’re already stocking up on — from breakfast staples to after-school favorites.

Now through November 30, 2025, families in select areas can earn a rebate of up to $12.99 when they purchase any participating General Mills product (like Cheerios, Pillsbury, Totino’s, Annie’s, or Old El Paso) and a participating snack item (like Nature Valley, Mott’s, Betty Crocker and more) in the same transaction. After purchase, families can simply scan their receipt to the Box Tops for Education app to claim the rebate via PayPal or Venmo. (Not available in all areas; see complete terms for details.)**

While families are saving at checkout, they’re also helping schools. For over 25 years, Box Tops for Education has empowered families to direct earnings to local schools and generated nearly $1 billion in contributions since the program began. The Free Snacks rebate continues that mission, putting value back into homes and communities.

Tia’s Tips: Real-Life Hacks to Ease Back-to-School Stress

To amplify the program and offer encouragement from one parent to another, General Mills teamed up with Tia Mowry, who’s sharing her own simple strategies to help families find more ease in their daily routines.

“I keep grab-and-go snacks like Nature Valley bars or Annie’s fruit snacks in a basket by the door — so on those hectic mornings or after-school runs, we’re ready to roll,” said Mowry. “And I always keep something in my bag. It helps me stay ahead of those hangry moments and brings a little peace of mind.”

“I try to give myself (and my kids) a little grace this time of year. Back-to-school season can be overwhelming, so I remind myself it’s okay if everything isn’t perfect right away. We’re all adjusting!”

“We talk about routines like a team. I ask my kids what helps their mornings feel calmer, and we try to build from there. It’s not perfect, but it makes them feel involved and heard.”

“A little night-before prep goes a long way. Whether it’s laying out clothes or packing lunch and snacks ahead of time, even something quick like the new Mott’s Apple-Filled bars makes small routines make mornings feel a lot smoother.”

More information on the Free Snacks rebate can be found here.

