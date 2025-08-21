MeridianLink and Jack Henry Expand Strategic Reseller Relationship to Include MeridianLink One Platform Solutions for Community Banks and Credit Unions

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of lending software platforms for financial institutions, and Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) today announced an expansion of their existing relationship to accelerate innovation, deliver best-in-class consumer experiences, and drive successful consumer outcomes for community banks and credit unions throughout the account opening and lending customer lifecycle.

Going forward, Jack Henry will resell the suite of MeridianLink® One platform solutions, including MeridianLink® Mortgage and MeridianLink® Consumer. The expanded collaboration builds upon the successful 15-year alliance to jointly serve over 500 banks and credit unions and new joint customers by transforming digital lending and account opening experiences for both consumers and staff.

“Financial institutions are modernizing their platforms and adopting new capabilities to serve changing consumer needs,” said Larry Katz, President and Chief Executive Officer designate of MeridianLink. “Our expanded relationship underscores the power of our integrated offering and the ability of our platform to deliver differentiated outcomes for banks and credit unions. Additionally, our collaboration now includes the full capabilities of the MeridianLink One platform.”

The expanded alliance between MeridianLink and Jack Henry includes additional capabilities that extend across consumer and mortgage lending, empowering financial institutions to securely and reliably enhance account opening, application processing, loan origination, and cross-selling experiences.

“By working with industry leaders like MeridianLink, we help community banks and credit unions meet their evolving consumer needs faster,” said Jack Henry President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Adelson. “Our longstanding collaboration has delivered tremendous value for our growing ecosystem, and we look forward to our ability to now offer extended capabilities of the MeridianLink One platform.”

MeridianLink One empowers financial institutions to develop lifelong financial management relationships to support a consumer’s entire financial journey by using a comprehensive banking software solution. The platform spans the entire digital lending journey from deposit account opening, consumer and mortgage loan origination, credit reporting, data access and verification, business consulting, analytics, collections and scoring. Seamless integrations eliminate the need to seek out disparate financial offerings and reduce silos, while increasing efficiencies.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and fintechs. The company’s multi-product platform helps customers simplify workflows, improve user experiences, and accelerate growth. With solutions that span consumer and mortgage loan origination, data verification, analytics, collections, and more, MeridianLink enables financial institutions to deliver smarter, faster financial experiences.

For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.