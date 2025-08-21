Skyways Completes Historic Cargo Drone Flights Between Airports for U.S. Military

GRAND FORKS, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyways, a leading developer of long‑range autonomous unmanned cargo aircraft systems, today announced the successful completion of its work under Project ULTRA (UAS Logistics, Traffic, Response and Autonomy), a Department of Defense initiative designed to advance Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone logistics. As the only UAS provider at the event, Skyways completed a series of historic cargo drone flights between airports for the U.S. military, validating how unmanned aircrafts can fly safely in controlled airspace.

From medical supplies to repeat logistics runs, the program validated how unmanned aircraft can fly safely in controlled airspace. Share

The flight demonstration was a milestone that will bring unmanned logistics transport closer to operational viability for the DOD. Project ULTRA leveraged the technology development efforts that occurred under the Navy’s Blue Water logistics UAS program. Led by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, the Navy’s program aims to enable autonomous cargo transport in challenging maritime environments between ships at sea and ashore. Skyways was selected for ULTRA due to its technical maturity and success in demonstrating long-range logistics capability to U.S. Navy and Air Force customers.

“We proved what it takes to operate autonomous cargo aircraft in controlled airspace, under real FAA oversight,” said Andrew Fung, the Skyways lead Flight Test Engineer at ULTRA. “Skyways is flying at high altitudes, maintaining contact with air traffic control, and navigating in the same environment as manned aircraft. That level of integration is what will unlock true long-range drone logistics at national scale.”

Over the course of 12 days, Skyways successfully completed all required flight demonstrations validating its ability to deliver meaningful payloads across significant distances in controlled airspace, with Skyways operating under FAA oversight, Beyond Visual Line of Sight, and in active coordination with air traffic control. Skyways also executed a temperature-controlled blood delivery using its proprietary technology, which maintains cargo at ~4°C while in flight, demonstrating the aircraft’s ability to safely deliver medical and organic supplies. Finally, this event marked the first customer demonstration of the V3 Block 1, flying BVLOS in the national airspace, which included an unplanned emergency landing that the Skyways flight test team managed successfully.

The Project ULTRA demonstration called for medium-range BVLOS UAS flights between Grand Forks Air Force Base and Cavalier Space Force Station in North Dakota. Skyways completed 20 operational flights, consisting of 10 round trips with its V2 aircraft through the national airspace, showcasing the repeatability and reliability of the aircraft. For each round trip the aircraft traversed over 60 miles at Max Takeoff Weight carrying 23 lbs of load and 8 lbs of fuel, for a total of 230 pounds of cargo delivered to Cavalier.

“Our vision is to revolutionize transportation starting with autonomous unmanned aircraft for logistics and, more importantly, to mass-produce them,” said Charles Acknin, CEO of Skyways. “This event once more proves what Skyways aircraft can do, flying real missions, under real constraints, in national airspace. To our knowledge, few if any other platforms are able to fly those missions.”

Skyways’ participation supports its dual-use growth strategy. By proving its platform under rigorous Department of Defense conditions, the company is accelerating commercial readiness and reducing risk for future logistics customers around the world. In addition to its success in Project ULTRA, Skyways recently received an award for a total amount of $37 million from the U.S. Air Force's AFWERX program to move its V3 aircraft into full-rate production, along with a $5 million credit investment from Leonid Capital Partners to accelerate the production of Skyways’ V3 aircraft for the U.S. Department of Defense and allies.

Skyways builds autonomous aircraft that can take off, fly, and land without a runway or heavy ground support. Its V3 model builds on the proven V2 platform already in operation with customers today. The V3 Block 2 offers a 100-pound useful load, more than 1,000 miles of range, and over 20 hours of flight time. Both models use a hybrid power system that enables vertical lift and efficient wing-borne cruise. Nearly 200 test flights have been completed with V3, including long-endurance missions with a heavy-fuel engine for up to 8 hours. The aircraft are designed for both defense and commercial customers who need reliable, long-distance cargo delivery in complex environments.

About Skyways

Skyways is building unmanned aircraft systems that advance the future of autonomous cargo transportation. Unlike competitors still in the development phase, Skyways aircraft are operational today, carrying payloads over long distances for military and commercial customers. Based in Austin, Texas, Skyways is focused on scaling production and expanding real-world cargo missions that lay the foundation for future passenger applications. For more information, visit skyways.com.

About Project ULTRA

Project ULTRA (UAS Logistics, Traffic, Response and Autonomy) is a federally funded program launched to accelerate real-world use of unmanned aircraft systems in support of U.S. military operations. Operationally managed out of GrandSKY, the program focuses on applying UAS to critical logistics, inspection, and base security needs. Project ULTRA is a program within the Office of Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment (OUSD A&S). ULTRA aims to serve as a national model for advancing Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations and UAS integration at defense installations across the country.