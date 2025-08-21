West Loop Strategy Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Adoption of Generative A.I. and Modernize Business Intelligence

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Loop Strategy, an Advanced Tier AWS Partner and recognized leader in cloud analytics consulting, has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This partnership aims to accelerate adoption of Generative A.I., Amazon Q and Amazon QuickSight, while helping organizations modernize legacy business intelligence (B.I.) platforms and unlock scalable insights across AWS services.

"Our exceptional team combines cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence with good old-fashioned ‘Natural Intelligence’ to drive successful adoption during this pivotal time in technology innovation. " - Kevin Cummings, co-founder of West Loop Strategy Share

“I am excited and proud. This agreement underscores our continued investment and commitment to helping customers simplify and scale analytics and Generative A.I. adoption,” said Kevin Cummings, co-founder of West Loop Strategy. “We’ve guided organizations in reducing complexity, consolidating their technology footprint, and unlocking business value through AWS’s Generative A.I. solutions. Our exceptional team combines cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence with good old-fashioned ‘Natural Intelligence’ to drive successful adoption during this pivotal time in technology innovation. A special thank-you to our partners at AWS, who work hand-in-hand with us and our customers to ensure A.I. is used responsibly and aligned to realistic, impactful outcomes.”

Building on a shared commitment to generative A.I. innovation, West Loop Strategy and AWS will continue to invest in technical enablement and go-to-market alignment around Amazon Q, OpenSearch, Bedrock, Amazon QuickSight, and generative B.I. solutions. This collaboration is designed to help customers accelerate cloud-native adoption, modernize legacy B.I. platforms, and deliver intelligent, secure A.I. experiences at scale.

Through this agreement, West Loop Strategy and AWS will empower organizations to:

Leverage Generative B.I. capabilities through Amazon QuickSight Q to enable natural language querying and faster, self-service insights.

Accelerate B.I. modernization by migrating dashboards and models from legacy business intelligence tools to Amazon QuickSight.

Utilize OpenSearch to build scalable, customizable search and analytics solutions that complement B.I. modernization efforts.

Enable governed self-service analytics at scale by combining QuickSight’s row-level security with AWS-native infrastructure.

Deliver secure, compliant analytics solutions for customers in highly regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, and the public sector.

The SCA builds on a long-standing collaboration between AWS and West Loop Strategy. With over 300 successful A.I. analytics and B.I. projects delivered, West Loop Strategy brings deep expertise in migrating and evolving dashboards and data models from legacy platforms to AWS-native tools. Their QuickSight Migration Accelerator helps organizations reduce complexity and eliminate licensing overhead from legacy B.I. systems. Loop, West Loop Strategy’s custom-branded QuickSight-embedded portal, enables teams to deliver real-time insights across departments. Paired with generative B.I. capabilities in QuickSight Q, customers can ask questions in natural language, uncover insights faster, and make smarter, data-driven decisions with ease.

Through its partnership with AWS, West Loop Strategy helps Fortune 100 financial services companies modernize their analytics with Amazon QuickSight’s Generative A.I., unlocking value through modern user experiences. A top-tier financial institution turned to this partnership to migrate from legacy B.I. tools, improve dashboard responsiveness, and reduce query complexity. This cut load times, streamlined data workflows, and expanded access to advanced analytics.

West Loop Strategy’s custom QuickSight Migration Accelerator has empowered teams to reduce licensing costs and increase user adoption. Customers now benefit from scalable data visualizations, governed access, and intuitive natural language querying powered by QuickSight Q.

“Bringing A.I. into the traditional business intelligence space represents a transformative shift in the way that organizations and users interact with B.I. - if implemented correctly, organizations can democratize B.I. by putting these new tools like Q directly in the hands of business users. I think we are witnessing the rise of the ‘citizen developer’ and our approach with enterprise customers is to help empower and enable them,” said Alex Gottemoller, CFA, co-founder of West Loop Strategy. “Our POC-to-migration approach allows us to accurately assess where each customer is in their journey, balancing discovery with delivery. We align technical capabilities closely with business needs, while fostering the organizational support essential for long-term success.”

About West Loop Strategy

Founded in 2019, West Loop Strategy is a Chicago-based consultancy helping organizations modernize their A.I. and analytics stacks through Amazon QuickSight, Bedrock, OpenSearch and other AWS services. As a trusted AWS Advanced Tier Partner and QuickSight Service Delivery Partner, West Loop Strategy delivers scalable, serverless business intelligence solutions tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. Learn more at www.westloop.io.