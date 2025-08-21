Leap and Texture Partner to Unlock New Grid Revenue Streams for Battery Storage Providers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leap, the leading platform for building and scaling virtual power plants (VPPs), today announced a strategic partnership with Texture, an AI-native energy operations platform, to accelerate the deployment of battery storage systems as grid resources. Together, the companies are making it easier and faster for storage providers to tap into the growing value of VPPs to access new revenue streams and maximize the return on their battery assets.

“Leap and Texture are working together to leverage the software capabilities across our platforms to help storage companies successfully implement VPPs.” Share

“Federal incentives are in flux. Long-term project economics are under pressure. During this critical time, virtual power plants offer a fast, clean, and cost-effective way to bolster grid reliability and help make distributed storage projects pencil,” said Susie Dirks, Chief Product Officer at Leap. “Leap and Texture are working together to leverage the software capabilities across our platforms to help storage companies successfully implement VPPs.”

Leap and Texture are enabling storage companies to expand their offerings with customized VPP programming. Initial partners include Solridge, a California-based solar developer and financier; Haven Energy, a full-service solar and battery installer; and a major residential storage manufacturer. The collaboration provides a turnkey solution that significantly reduces time to market by lowering technical and operational barriers to entry in grid services, such as time-consuming Measurement & Verification processes and data sharing challenges.

“Working with Leap and Texture allows us to seamlessly integrate VPP capabilities into our solar-plus-storage offerings,” said Eli Bosworth, CTO at Haven Energy, “We’re enhancing customer value while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient energy future.”

Leap’s software-only platform provides fast, automated access to demand response and other grid services programs across the U.S. through a single market interface and universal APIs, enabling distributed energy resources (DERs) to earn revenue by responding to local grid needs. Texture extends these capabilities by turning raw asset data into workflow-ready intelligence. By unifying telemetry, control, and dispatch data into a single shared model, Texture empowers accurate baselining, streamlined performance reporting, and frictionless enrollment validation. This data cloud foundation doesn’t just improve visibility, it drives the key operational workflows that make VPPs work, from device and customer enrollment to compliance reporting to seamless, permissioned data sharing with external partners.

“Leap is connecting the grid program landscape, while Texture is solving the challenges of data fragmentation and usability,” said Victor Quinn, Co-founder and CTO at Texture. “Together, we’re enabling storage operators to cut through the complexity and scale their virtual power plant offerings with confidence.”

About Leap

Leap is the leading platform for building and scaling virtual power plants (VPPs). Through its software-only solution, Leap facilitates fast, easy and automated access to demand response and other grid services revenue streams for the providers of battery storage systems, EV chargers, smart building technologies, and other distributed energy resources (DERs). Managing over 200,000 energy sites and devices across U.S. energy markets, Leap empowers more than 90 technology partners and their customers to unlock new value and help create a more flexible, resilient grid powered by renewable resources. Visit leap.energy to learn more.

About Texture

Texture is an AI-native energy operations platform that transforms fragmented energy data into coordinated, actionable intelligence. The company's platform integrates with any energy data source, from distributed energy resources and grid infrastructure to operational systems, creating a unified data cloud that powers intelligent workflows across the energy ecosystem. From utilities and developers to OEMs and grid service providers, Texture helps energy companies replace siloed data systems with a single coordination layer that enables real-time collaboration, reduces operational costs, and unlocks new revenue opportunities. Visit texturehq.com to learn more.