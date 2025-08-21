-

EXIT Realty New England Joins Paintzen Partner Program

Paintzen Partners Can Provide Their Clients with Exclusive Access to Fast, Easy, White Glove Painting Services for Competitive Advantage for Staging and Selling

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paintzen®, an Arch Painting® company, today welcomed EXIT Realty New England to the Paintzen Partner Program. As a program member, EXIT Realty New England enjoys access to the Paintzen platform, which enables its agents to price and book residential painting projects in as little as five minutes and have crews on site to work in as few as five days. This is a huge competitive advantage in the fast-paced residential real estate market, where homeowners are looking to present a property in top condition for listing and sale and sometimes need to make improvements at a moment’s notice. EXIT Realty New England is integrating Paintzen as a white label platform available to all of its agents and customers.

Paintzen is the residential painting brand of Arch Painting, the nation’s leading paint services contracting company. Paintzen is powered by Zenify™, a technology platform that provides instant pricing and booking for both interior and exterior painting projects and garage epoxy floor jobs. As the underlying technology for Paintzen, Zenify enables rapid fire access to Arch Painting’s nearly 10,000 vetted painters nationwide. The combination and integration of Zenify and Paintzen drives better, faster, high quality delivery across the US, giving its partners a substantial competitive advantage.

Leaning into technology-enabled solutions, like Paintzen, where agents are able to quickly schedule and manage necessary painting projects to help sellers get their houses ready for the market, puts EXIT Realty New England at the leading edge of customer service. EXIT Realty New England is a partner to all EXIT Realty Brokers in Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. EXIT’s goal is to provide each of its franchises with the capacity to optimize their potential through creative resources like Paintzen.

“Providing our agents with the tools they need to best serve their clients is our top priority,” said Michael Wohl, Regional Owner, EXIT Realty New England. “With the Paintzen Partner Program we are now able to ensure that for any of our listings that need a fresh coat of paint, a crew can be onsite within 5 days, allowing our agents to offer the best customer service to their clients.”

“Preparing a house for sale can feel overwhelming to sellers. There is an endless list of things to fix, update and stage. Paintzen can make freshening up the walls or increasing curb appeal easy by having a painting crew onsite within five days of booking,” said Rich Kilgannon, President & CEO of Arch Painting. “Agents at EXIT Realty New England will have a competitive advantage in the market by offering their clients Paintzen’s automated home painting services. We welcome EXIT Realty New England to the Paintzen Partnership program and look forward to beautifying homes together.”

About Paintzen®
Paintzen is an Arch Painting Company. Powered by Zenify and backed by three decades of experience from Arch Painting, Paintzen is transforming the residential paint experience, combining high quality service and convenient technology for better, faster results. Using Zenify technology to price, book and manage interior or exterior residential painting projects, Paintzen streamlines the process. With Paintzen you can price and book a paint project in as little as 5 minutes and have a paint crew on location in as few as 5 days. Learn more at www.paintzen.com.

About EXIT Realty
EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $8 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

