Oklo Signs MOU with ABB and Commissions Monitoring Room to Advance Training for Aurora Powerhouse Deployment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklo Inc. (“Oklo”), an advanced nuclear technology company, announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation, and has commissioned a digital monitoring room at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California. The monitoring room, equipped with ABB technology, will anchor Oklo’s operator training and simulation center and reflects continued progress toward fleetwide deployment of Oklo’s Aurora powerhouses.

Unlike traditional nuclear control rooms that require real-time operator actions during normal operations, Oklo’s Aurora powerhouses are designed to rely on automation and inherent safety features so the personnel can behave more like monitors than operators. This approach is enabled by the Aurora design’s advanced safety profile and operational simplicity. The room will support simulation, training, and licensing preparation—key components of Oklo’s commercial readiness strategy.

“This milestone reflects another important step towards deployment, and deploying at scale,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo. “We are excited to be working with ABB’s world class capabilities as we move forward.”

Oklo recently achieved a regulatory milestone with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s acceptance of Oklo’s Product-Based Operator Licensing Framework Topical Report for review. The report proposes a technology-based licensing framework that departs from the traditional model, where operators are licensed to a single facility and required to be onsite 24/7. Instead, Oklo’s approach would enable operators to be licensed for the Aurora powerhouse design itself, allowing them to monitor multiple plants from a central location and move among sites as needed. This strategy leverages the Aurora design’s automation and inherent safety features and aligns with Oklo’s vision for efficient, repeatable deployment.

Through the newly signed MOU, Oklo and ABB intend to explore broader collaboration opportunities, including digitalization, automation, and electrification of future powerhouse sites, as well as joint R&D related to data center integration and advanced energy systems.

“As global demand for energy continues to rise, we at ABB support a wide range of low-carbon sources, including nuclear. Innovation and collaboration are essential, and working with companies like Oklo allows us to apply proven technology in ways that strengthen the safe and efficient operation of advanced energy systems,” said Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB’s Energy Industries.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale, establishing a domestic supply chain for critical radioisotopes, and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert nuclear waste into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

