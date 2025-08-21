FanDuel Sports Network Extends Carriage Agreement with Comcast

SOUTHPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanDuel Sports Network, owned and operated by Main Street Sports Group, today announced it has extended its existing carriage agreement with Comcast.

Under the agreement, Xfinity Ultimate TV package subscribers in FanDuel Sports Network markets will continue to have access to live, local MLB, NBA and NHL games and pre- and post-game coverage. Fans will also continue to receive the network’s full slate of programming, including Golic & Golic and more, in addition to being able to stream regionally distributed programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app using their Xfinity credentials.

Eric Ratchman, Chief Revenue Officer of Main Street Sports Group stated, “Extending our agreement with Comcast provides certainty to our viewers and enables us to keep fans connected to their local teams and broadcasts through Xfinity. We remain committed to delivering the best viewing experience across platforms, driving innovation in our broadcasts, and ensuring fans can follow the teams they love."

Financial terms of the carriage agreement were not disclosed.

About Main Street Sports Group

Main Street Sports Group owns FanDuel Sports Network, the nation's leading multiplatform provider of local sports, offering fans widescale availability and optionality to view their local teams. FanDuel Sports Network serves as the local media partner and home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams and produces over 3,000 live sports events year-round. Main Street Sports Group harnesses its powerful partnerships, in-house direct-to-consumer streaming product and innovative strategies to reach audiences and deliver programming seamlessly across streaming platforms, connected devices and leading pay TV providers.

Its 15 owned-and-operated networks include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. Main Street Sports Group also has a minority interest in YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.