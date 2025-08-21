CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Senior Credit Facilities to Vector

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided growth financing to support Vector, a leading provider of workflow automation in the logistics industry.

Vector helps enhance connectivity for global brands by optimizing communication and increasing transparency in logistics. Its platform helps unite suppliers, carriers, and customers in one spot, and simplifies collaboration across the supply chain. Solutions such as fraud prevention, yard safety, and real-time customer engagement transform how stakeholders interact.

"We built Vector to remove friction from the supply chain and deliver the transparency, efficiency, and trust our customers rely on," said Brian Belcher, Chief Operating Officer, Vector. "CIBC Innovation Banking’s support enables us to scale our platform, innovate faster, and deepen the value we provide across global logistics operations."

“We are excited to work with Vector in advancing its mission to drive collaboration among leading brands’ logistics operations and simplify supply chain complexity,” said Youssef Kabbani, Managing Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “We look forward to supporting Vector and BVP Forge as they expand their footprint in this crucial industry.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking has 25 years of specialized experience in growth-stage tech and life science companies across North America – a longer track record than most banks. CIBC Innovation Banking now has over $11 billion in funds managed including life sciences, health care, cleantech companies, investors, and entrepreneurs, and has assisted over 700 venture and private equity-backed businesses over the past six and a half years. The bank operates out of 14 global locations in San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, Toronto, London, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, Montreal, Atlanta, Reston, and Durham. Connect with us today to start the conversation. Innovationbanking.cibc.com

About Vector

Vector is a leading digital pickup and delivery solution provider, offering electronic bill of lading, driver check-in, and yard automation. Shippers, carriers, and receivers benefit from faster throughput, fraud prevention, and real-time visibility throughout the transfer of custody. For more information, visit: www.withvector.com.