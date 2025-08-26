CI&T is Among 19 Global Leaders Selected for AWS Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global technology transformation specialist, announced it has been selected as one of the 19 global partners to join the exclusive AWS Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance. This achievement makes CI&T the first Brazilian organisation to join this elite group, strengthening its position as a trusted global leader in AI-driven transformation.

The Alliance is a strategic initiative within the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC), a program that connects customers with leading AI/ML experts and select partners like CI&T. This collaboration helps organisations adopt and scale generative AI technologies to create personalised customer experiences, automate business processes, and deliver strategic value across their operations.

As a member of this program, CI&T gains privileged access to global business opportunities through AWS solutions such as Amazon Bedrock and Nova, in addition to advanced training to strengthen its technical capabilities in GenAI. The company will also engage directly with AWS’s global leadership through its dedicated GenAIIC team.

“This achievement reflects our long-standing commitment to responsible and forward-thinking innovation,” said Felipe Demétrio de Souza, Vice President of Alliances at CI&T. “We’ve already seen remarkable results from companies that have partnered with CI&T to transform their operations with artificial intelligence—always with a strong emphasis on security, scalability, and long-term vision. This recognition strengthens our strategic position within the global innovation ecosystem and places us at the forefront of the world’s most advanced GenAI developments.”

"In AWS, our partners are essential collaborators in guiding customers through their cloud transformation journey and helping elevate Latin America's technological landscape," said Andrés Tahta, Latin America Partner Director at AWS. "CI&T's inclusion in the AWS Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance recognises their outstanding technical expertise and unwavering commitment to innovation. As one of the pioneering Latin American organisations selected for this elite group, CI&T demonstrates the world-class capabilities emerging from our region. Their proven track record in AI implementation and successful customer transformations makes them an invaluable partner, helping organisations harness the transformative potential of generative AI while ensuring robust security, enterprise-grade scalability, and strategic alignment with business objectives."

With a global presence and strong expertise across industries, CI&T continues to play a leading role in advancing the adoption of responsible, scalable, and impactful generative AI solutions throughout Latin America and on the global stage.

About CI&T

CI&T is an AI and tech acceleration partner. We help businesses navigate the complex, changing European technological landscape to unlock real, measurable impact with digital-first solutions. CI&T brings a 30-year track record of helping clients deliver accelerated impact through tech-integrated business solutions, with deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data and more. As one of the world's first digital native companies, innovation is in our DNA, helping us empower clients to win by embedding digital maturity into the heart of their operations. With over 7,400 employees across 10 countries, we combine the expertise of a global business with an entrepreneurial mindset to drive transformation at scale and turn strategy into action.