Purdys Chocolatier Elevates In-Store Experience Across Canada With Square

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purdys Chocolatier, one of Canada’s most beloved and renowned chocolate brands, is making its in-store experience even sweeter with a new nationwide partnership with technology company Square.

Founded in 1907, Purdys Chocolatier is known for extraordinary chocolate, craftsmanship, and a creative spark that brings joy to every customer interaction. The brand has become synonymous with quality, devotion to sustainable cocoa and creating memorable moments.

Consistent with this tradition, Purdys Chocolatier recognized that delivering exceptional in-store moments wasn’t just about their chocolate—it depended on every part of the customer journey. As the business grew, it was time for the next evolution in Point of Sale (POS)—one designed to support faster checkouts, smoother storefront experiences, and deeper customer engagement. To address this evolution, Purdys Chocolatier selected Square as its new technology partner, now implementing Square to run its Point of Sale and business operations across more than 80 retail locations across Canada.

“Our customers deserve the best service along with the best chocolate,” said Kriston Dean, VP of Sales and Marketing at Purdys Chocolatier. “Switching to Square has been a positive change for us. Implementation was straightforward, our in-shop teams were able to adapt smoothly and the checkout process fits easily into our workflow.”

In addition to ease of implementation, Purdys Chocolatier required a system with an open API to connect with other business systems. They also chose Square to streamline their operations and gain deeper consumer insights and data, as part of their commitment to enhancing the customer experience.

Square is now running in more than 80 Purdys Chocolatier locations, and will also be used at pop-up locations this coming holiday season. Stores are equipped with the fully integrated Square Register and the newly launched Square Handheld devices—Square’s most sleek, portable and powerful POS yet—to allow for a seamless checkout, all powered by Square for Retail Plus. In addition to the hardware and operating systems, stores will use Square Marketing and Square Gift Cards, and offer delivery service through Square’s new DoorDash integration.

"Square powers commerce for iconic retail brands around the world, and we're proud to partner with a beloved Canadian institution like Purdys Chocolatier," said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Block, which includes Square and Cash App. "With Square, Purdys Chocolatier is perfectly blending century-old traditions of chocolate excellence with modern commerce technology to continue their incredible legacy of sparking joy in every customer experience."

For more information about how Square can support businesses of all types and sizes in Canada, visit Square.ca. To shop online or find your nearest Purdys Chocolatier shop and enjoy a moment of premium chocolate indulgence, visit Purdys.com.

About Square:

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.square.ca.

About Purdys Chocolatier:

Purdys Chocolatier has been Canada's Chocolatier since 1907. As a proud, family-owned company, they make a wide range of chocolate gifts from premium ingredients and sustainable cocoa. Community and people are at the heart of Purdys Chocolatier, and together with their Purple Partnerships initiative and Seasonal Fundraising Program, they find opportunities to support, advocate and craft more kindness.