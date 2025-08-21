Viant and AdTegral Partner to Activate SMB Agencies and Brands

IRVINE, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, today announced a strategic partnership with AdTegral, a programmatic media solutions provider known for its data-driven, hands-on approach to campaign execution and measurement. As Viant’s debut activation partner, AdTegral will enable agencies and brands to access and activate campaigns on Viant’s award-winning demand-side platform (DSP) through a first-of-its-kind co-managed, performance-optimized model with no spend minimum levels to access. This partnership marks the first certified integration of the Viant DSP into a third-party platform, unlocking expanded access to Viant’s technology, scale, and performance for small and mid-sized advertisers.

Viant is AdTegral’s exclusive DSP activation partner, selected for its Connected TV (CTV) leadership, AI-powered platform, and advanced reporting capabilities which help brands optimize performance across the entire customer journey. This partnership is designed to streamline media buying and democratize programmatic access for advertisers who may lack large monthly media budgets but still seek to leverage Viant’s powerful DSP— all while benefiting from expert-led campaign build, launch, optimization and performance measurement.

“Our collaboration with AdTegral supports Viant’s mission to deliver smarter, scalable, outcomes to small and mid-market advertisers,” said Josh Hare, EVP of Sales at Viant. “By combining Viant’s advanced platform with AdTegral’s hands-on activation model, advertisers gain a powerful solution that drives efficiency, precision and measurable impact.”

AdTegral’s certified programmatic team, built with skilled planners and traders from the agency Aletheia, will oversee campaign lifecycle management—helping to ensure a seamless client experience from onboarding to optimization, with a clear pathway to transition into Viant’s DSP. The co-managed model provides advertisers with a cost-effective entry into Viant’s platform, which supports advanced identity resolution, real-time measurement, and omnichannel targeting across Connected TV (CTV), desktop, mobile, audio, and DOOH.

“Viant’s platform—powered by a robust identity graph, AI-driven tools and advanced reporting solutions—represents the future of programmatic advertising,” said Patrick Derdeyn, SVP of Business Development at AdTegral. “We’re proud to partner exclusively with the Viant DSP to bring these capabilities to advertisers seeking immediate impact and long-term strategic advantage through expert-led media execution.”

The partnership will deliver value across key verticals, including retail, healthcare and CPG, where programmatic performance, transparency and measurement are critical. With this collaboration, Viant and AdTegral set a new standard for co-managed DSP efficiency and performance.

About Viant

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, dedicated to driving innovation in digital marketing. Viant’s omnichannel platform built for CTV allows marketers to plan, execute and measure their campaigns with unmatched precision and efficiency. With the launch of ViantAI, Viant is building the future of fully autonomous advertising solutions, empowering advertisers to achieve their boldest goals. Viant was recently awarded Best AI-Powered Advertising Solution and Best Demand-Side Platform by MarTech Breakthrough, Great Place to Work® certification and received the Business Intelligence Group’s AI Excellence Award. Learn more at viantinc.com.

About AdTegral

AdTegral delivers engineered programmatic solutions committed to trust, transparency, and reliability with a data-driven hands-on approach to programmatic media buying and measurement. Our experts ensure every campaign is optimized for maximum efficiency, precision, and impact. We leverage historical performance data, trend analysis, and predictive modeling to identify what’s working—and what’s not—allowing us to pivot swiftly and continuously improve campaign efficiency. Learn more at www.adtegral.com.