Phreesia and Sesame Workshop Announce 5-Year Collaboration to Improve the Health of Millions of Children Through the Power of Sesame Street

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation that enables one in seven patient visits across the U.S., and Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street, are pleased to announce a collaboration to educate and engage parents and caregivers of young children at the point of care.

With the help of Sesame Street’s beloved characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby, the two organizations will engage millions of parents and caregivers with educational and entertaining messages to help keep their children healthy.

Launching in October, a series of joint campaigns will run on Phreesia’s digital intake platform, engaging caregivers of children from birth to age 5 with educational content on the importance of healthy habits and preventive care as they check in for their children’s medical appointments.

Drawing from Sesame Street’s legacy library of health and wellness content, Phreesia and Sesame Workshop will develop messages that combine the rigor of evidence-based health recommendations and the whimsy of Sesame Street’s iconic and delightful characters.

Over a five-year collaboration, Phreesia and Sesame Workshop will share timely information about a range of pediatric health issues, such as preparing for routine health check ups, vaccinations and other preventive screenings, as well as supporting children’s emotional wellbeing.

“As a pediatrician, I’ve seen firsthand how hard it is to reach parents and caregivers with information that's relevant, actionable and easy to understand,” said Christina Suh, MD, MPH, Director of Clinical Affairs at Phreesia. “Sesame Street continues to be one of the best messengers on these topics for families across the country, and I couldn’t be more excited to see how sharing powerful messages with these loveable characters at the point of care can support better health.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Sesame Street to the Phreesia network,” said David Linetsky, Phreesia’s President, Network Solutions. “With their help, we’re turning wait time into a moment of learning and discovery, giving families the tools they need to talk to their doctors and tackle the big health challenges facing America’s parents today.”

Through this collaboration, Sesame Workshop builds on its 55-year legacy as a trusted source of educational excellence and emotional support for children worldwide. Children and parents alike will be able to turn to Sesame Street’s characters as a source of comfort in what could be a new and potentially stressful situation.

“With a mission of helping all children grow smarter, stronger and kinder, we’ve always been committed to children’s overall health and wellness. We’re excited to collaborate with Phreesia to bring our purpose-driven storytelling into doctor’s offices, where we can meet new families and have a meaningful impact on pediatric health, wellbeing and the experience of going to the doctor,” said Aaron Bisman, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing, Sesame Workshop.

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving healthcare providers, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 170 million patient visits in 2024—1 in 7 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder. Learn more at www.sesame.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

