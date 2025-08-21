AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Leaders Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Leaders Life Insurance Company (Leader Life) (Tulsa, OK). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Leaders Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings have been removed from under review with developing implications as AM Best has completed its analysis and assessment of Leaders Life’s post-acquisition details and business plans. The acquisition of Leaders Life by TPH Insurance Hold Co LP and its affiliates (Truss Peak) closed on May 1, 2025. Following the acquisition, Truss Peak made a $6 million capital contribution to Leaders Life on July 1, 2025, which will be reflected in the company’s third quarter statutory financial statements. The capital contribution was done to bolster the capitalization of the company and support future growth in its operations.

AM Best assesses Leaders Life’s risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). As part of the acquisition, Leaders Life recaptured approximately $5 million of premium that was previously reinsured out of the company. As a result, the operating performance of Leaders Life improved in the second quarter of 2025, starting with the close of the acquisition.

Leaders Life has a limited market position writing primarily individual life insurance sold via worksites and issued individually. The company has a creditworthy product mix, with a large focus on term life insurance. Leaders Life writes business in 15 states and is in the process of expanding its geographic footprint by pursuing additional state licenses to allow for future growth and cross-selling opportunities. The company also plans to add new products to its current offerings to provide additional coverage options to clientele and support further risk diversification.

