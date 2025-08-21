Veritone Partners with Newsmax to Monetize Expansive Content Library

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced a new partnership with Newsmax, one of America’s leading news networks. This collaboration will bring Veritone’s advanced Digital Media Hub (DMH) technology and licensing expertise to Newsmax, enabling it to modernize its newsroom production workflows and unlock the value of its 20-year content archive.

Veritone’s DMH application, powered by its aiWARE™ platform, will enable Newsmax to fully search and utilize its vast library of content – a resource that is increasingly valuable in today’s high-demand media landscape. With Newsmax broadcasts running 24/7 and a continually expanding library of content, the newsroom’s ability to make this material searchable and globally accessible is vital for responding to the evolving needs of both Newsmax viewers and business partners.

“This partnership marks a pivotal chapter for Newsmax’s operational and commercial strategy,” said Sean King, Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager of Veritone Commercial. “By leveraging the capabilities of DMH and our licensing solutions, Newsmax can turn its archive into a dynamic asset, fueling audience engagement and revenue growth.”

Newsmax’s expansive archive offers unparalleled opportunities for monetization. Leveraging the expertise of Veritone’s licensing team and AI-powered solutions, Newsmax now has the tools and support to transform its content into new revenue streams, ensuring that its content is accessible to audiences of all kinds, enabling a broader and more impactful reach.

This collaboration underscores Veritone’s commitment to empowering media organizations with cutting-edge AI solutions that streamline operations and maximize content potential, which is needed more now than ever as the media landscape continues to undergo rapid digital transformation.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.