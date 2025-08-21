CORE Industrial Partners Announces New Platform Investment in Edwards Moving & Rigging

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORE Industrial Partners (“CORE”), a manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services-focused private equity firm, announced today it has completed an investment in Edwards Moving & Rigging (“Edwards” or the “Company”), a provider of heavy hauling and rigging services to the power generation, manufacturing, infrastructure/construction, and other end markets.

Founded in 1961, Edwards provides heavy hauling and rigging services to a variety of end markets, specializing in superheavy and oversized loads. The Company offers turnkey project management and engineering solutions, among other services, to multiple value-chain participants including OEMs, freight forwarders, and utility providers and manufacturers. Headquartered in Shelbyville, Kentucky, Edwards operates from five facilities in Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio, and Illinois.

Mark Edwards, Chairman of Edwards Moving and Rigging, said, “For more than 60 years, we have built a track record of safety and excellence in project execution for our customers. Our team has done a tremendous job building Edwards into a unique player in the market and we look forward to partnering with CORE for the next chapter of the business.”

John May, Managing Partner at CORE, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Mark and the entire Edwards team to continue building on the Company’s legacy while supporting its future growth. The investment in Edwards illustrates CORE’s deep experience investing in industrial companies where we can leverage our extensive operating experience to execute against a diverse set of value creation initiatives and strategic growth avenues. The combination of Edwards’ deep customer relationships, equipment and service capabilities, and track record of project execution were compelling factors in our decision to partner with the Company.”

Jason Fulton, Partner at CORE, said, “Edwards is a niche player in a highly attractive industry and successfully differentiates itself through strong customer relationships, turnkey project management, and demonstrated safety and execution capabilities. Mark and team have extensive industry experience and will serve as great partners. We are pleased to add Edwards to our industrial services portfolio and will look to expand its value proposition and market reach through both strategic initiatives and complementary acquisitions.”

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

ABOUT CORE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS:

CORE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm with over $1.58 billion of capital commitments investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses with offices in Chicago, Austin and Cleveland. CORE’s team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and investment professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience, and a demonstrated track record of building market-leading businesses. Through our capital, insight, and operational expertise, CORE partners with management teams and strives to build best-in-class companies. For more information, visit www.coreipfund.com.

ABOUT EDWARDS MOVING & RIGGING:

