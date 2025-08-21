-

KBRA Assigns AA- Rating to Various Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Revenue Bonds; Affirms Related Ratings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission: Turnpike Revenue Bonds, Series B-1 of 2025; Turnpike Revenue Bonds, Series B-2 of 2025; Turnpike Revenue Refunding Bonds, Third Series of 2025, Sub-series A; and, Turnpike Revenue Refunding Bonds, Third Series of 2025, Sub-series B. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term ratings of AA- for the Commission's outstanding Turnpike Revenue Bonds, A+ for the Commission's outstanding Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds, and AA- for the Commission's outstanding Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Bonds. The Outlook for each obligation is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • The Turnpike System is a highly essential, statewide, regional toll road system with limited competition.
  • The Commission has full rate setting autonomy which, together with prudent finance management and controls, has supported strong margins and stable debt service coverage.

Credit Challenges

  • The Commission’s O&M, capital and existing debt obligations, including its outstanding Act 44/89 obligations, are substantial and require annual toll increases, the cumulative effect of which may at some point dampen traffic demand, reducing operating margins and financial flexibility.
  • The planned issuance of $3.6 billion in senior obligations per the 10-year capital plan may pressure subordinate obligation coverage if actual traffic demand is materially weaker than forecast, although the Commission’s capital plans remain flexible if traffic volumes are not consistent with forecasts.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • A sustained trend of increasing net revenue resulting in debt service coverages well in excess of the Commission’s targets of 2.0x annual debt service on senior lien, 1.30x combined annual senior and subordinate debt service and 1.20x annual debt service for all obligations.

For Downgrade

  • A sustained decline in net revenue DSCRs below the Commission’s targets for all obligations.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Only those ratings on securities issued by this Issuer that also are denoted on the Security Ratings tab for this Issuer on KBRA.com as “endorsed” by Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited into the European Union and/or by Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited into the UK are covered by the disclosures set forth in this press release and the corresponding Information Disclosure Form. No other ratings on issuances by this Issuer have been endorsed into the European Union or the UK, and the disclosures set forth herein and in the corresponding Information Disclosure Form are inapplicable to those ratings and may not be used for regulatory purposes by European Union or UK investors in these securities.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010958

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

