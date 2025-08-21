New Partnership Between Pangram and Qwoted Gives Journalists a Reliable Way to Spot AI-Text

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pangram, verified by research* as the most accurate technology for AI text detection, has been selected by Qwoted to give journalists a way to recognize pitches created by AI so they can take action. Now with Pangram, journalists can see how much of a pitch was generated by AI so that they can take extra care when considering the source’s authenticity.

AI tools and Generative AI have made it easier to pitch journalists, but it also has also made it harder for journalists to find trustworthy sources. Qwoted addresses this problem by connecting journalists to credible, human sources for their stories, but generative AI and other AI-powered PR tools have posed several new challenges in the process. When AI is used, pitches can contain hallucinations, misinformation, and disinformation. With Pangram integrated into Qwoted, journalists can see how much of a pitch contains AI so that they can take a more discerning look, or ignore the pitch altogether.

“The future of journalism depends on trust. This is why we’re delighted to be partnering with Pangram, which has set the gold standard for AI detection and attribution,” said Dan Simon, CEO of Qwoted. “Together we’re helping journalists do what they do best: tell the truth, backed by real sources.”

“Good decisions are based on good information, and we are proud to help journalists make better decisions by knowing more about the sources of information they’re receiving,” said Max Spero, CEO and Co-Founder of Pangram. “We’re very excited that Pangram is now the trusted AI transparency tool to Qwoted, the network built to support working media and connect them with credible, human voices.”

*In a review of 30 free AI detectors, Pangram performed best. Additional third-party studies finding Pangram to be the most accurate AI detector include research from the University of Maryland, the University of Pennsylvania, and joint research from the University of Houston, UC Berkeley, and UC Irvine.

About Pangram

Pangram Labs is the technology leader in AI detection systems, surpassing other detection providers in accuracy, reliability, and information delivery. Pangram’s detection systems are relied on by thousands of businesses, primarily for assessing and addressing public reviews of products and services, many of which are compromised by AI. Founded by classmates at Stanford University, Pangram is gaining market traction in education as the accuracy alternative for assessing the authenticity of student work. LinkedIn

About Qwoted

Qwoted is the network for newsmakers, using innovative technology to connect journalists with PR professionals and industry experts. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of media and communications professionals, Qwoted’s network offers valuable insights and tools that empower professionals working on tomorrow’s news. LinkedIn