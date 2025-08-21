FICO and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Partner to Celebrate Their Shared Vision of Bringing Indian Arts and Heritage to the Global Stage

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software leader FICO (NYSE:FICO), is proud to partner with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) India Weekend, a landmark cultural celebration in New York City from September 12-14, 2025. The NMACC India Weekend marks the celebration of India on the iconic stage of New York – Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts – that will showcase the best of India in music, theatre, fashion, cuisine, and traditions. With FICO’s longstanding presence in India, this collaboration stands as a testament to sharing India’s rich cultural legacy and timeless traditions on the global stage.

FICO’s connection to India runs deep. Since 2003, its Bangalore office has grown into the company’s largest worldwide—home to 1,300 engineers, data scientists, and technologists, who now make up over a third of FICO’s global workforce. This team is at the heart of FICO® Platform, the company’s cutting-edge cloud decisioning solution used by businesses worldwide to empower smarter decision-making across the customer lifecycle. FICO Platform breaks down silos, fosters cross-functional collaboration, and accelerates innovation. With more than 100 platform innovations originating in India, FICO is proudly building world-class technology for the world.

“At FICO, we serve clients in more than 80 countries, and India remains a key region for our growth and innovation,” said Nikhil Behl, President of FICO Software. “We’ve built long-standing partnerships in Mumbai and Bangalore that continue to strengthen our foundation in the region. As someone with both professional ties and personal roots in India, I’m especially proud to collaborate with the NMACC India Weekend to help share India’s vibrant, multifaceted culture rooted in excellence.”

The NMACC India Weekend will commence at the David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, with the highly anticipated US premiere of India’s largest theatrical production ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’. This immersive experience at Damrosch Park will bring alive enthralling and engaging experiences with ‘The Grand Indian Festival’. The Cultural Centre’s vision has been to bring the best of the world to India and showcase the best of India to the world.

To learn more, visit: https://nmacc.com/IndiaWeekend

About the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, located in the heart of Mumbai, India.

NMACC is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seater Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seater Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-story dedicated visual arts space that houses shifting exhibits and installations from the finest artists across India and the world. Spread across the Cultural Centre’s concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including the famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room – an immersive installation, and ‘Kamal Kunj’ – one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

Swadesh by Reliance Foundation is an immersive India-inspired exposition that shines a spotlight on the incredible talent of homegrown artisans and their diverse crafts.

Since its opening in March 2023, the Cultural Centre has staged more than 1,500 shows featuring over 7,000 artists across venues, welcoming more than two million guests. For two years now, NMACC has introduced marquee Indian productions such as ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’, ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela’ and iconic international musicals such as ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘MAMMA MIA!’ ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, and many others.

NMACC has been featured in the international publication Madame Figaro as one of the seven leading cultural centres of the world.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting four billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

