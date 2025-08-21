Unique Collaboration Between The Standard and OnePack Plan by PetPartners Supports Employees and Their Pets With Pet Insurance Offering

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, announced a new relationship with OnePack Plan by PetPartners, a leading employer-based pet insurance provider. The partnership gives clients of The Standard the option to contract directly with PetPartners to offer pet insurance to their employees.

“By partnering with OnePack Plan by PetPartners, we help our clients ensure their employees have financial security and enhanced overall well-being when it comes to caring for their pets.” Share

In a recent survey conducted by OnePack Plan by PetPartners, human resources professionals reported that half of their employees were pet owners. The survey also revealed that employees at companies offering voluntary pet insurance were 84% more satisfied with their jobs and 82% more satisfied with their benefits.1

“Our pets are cherished members of our families, providing us with joy, companionship and support,” said CrisDee Plambeck, vice president of Product and Business Development at The Standard. “By partnering with OnePack Plan by PetPartners, we help our clients ensure their employees have financial security and enhanced overall well-being when it comes to caring for their pets.”

Through this relationship, clients of The Standard can contract directly with OnePack Plan by PetPartners for:

Convenient administration: The employer is the policyholder with one group rate, allowing for simple implementation and ease of use for all. Employees can enroll in just minutes during their open enrollment period and pay through payroll deductions, like other voluntary benefits.

The employer is the policyholder with one group rate, allowing for simple implementation and ease of use for all. Employees can enroll in just minutes during their open enrollment period and pay through payroll deductions, like other voluntary benefits. Coverage with no age limits or breed restrictions: OnePack Plan offers coverage for eligible veterinary care, wellness and emergency visits, accident and illness costs, prescription medications, specialty treatments and more.

"We're excited to work with The Standard to offer pet insurance for their employer and employee customers," said Michelle Yates, executive vice president of Business Development at OnePack Plan by PetPartners. "Pet owners should never have to face tough choices about their pet's health due to financial concerns. Our goal is to provide employers with a straightforward solution that benefits everyone."

1 PetPartners. "The Power of Pet Perks." OnePack Plan Case Study, Aug. 19 – 22, 2024. https://onepackplan.petpartners.com/petperks Expand

About The Standard

Established in 1906, The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. We are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, group dental and group vision insurance, voluntary and supplemental benefits, absence management and paid family leave services, retirement plans products and services and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About OnePack Plan by PetPartners

OnePack Plan by PetPartners provides an employer-based group pet insurance offering, covering both cats and dogs, with options for accident or accident and illness coverage. Policies are administered by PetPartners, Inc., an Independence Pet Group company, and underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company. For complete details, including terms and conditions, visit https://www.petpartners.com/sample-policies.

For full survey information visit onepackplan.petpartners.com/petperks.