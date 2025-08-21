AAHI Partners with Quratis to Strengthen Global Vaccine Manufacturing and Accelerate Access to Lifesaving Vaccines

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access to Advanced Health Institute (AAHI), a global leader in translating high-impact science into scalable, field-ready vaccine solutions, today announced an exciting new partnership with Quratis, a premier biotechnology company and advanced Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). This collaboration marks a pivotal step forward in breaking through barriers in global health equity around the world.

Under this strategic alliance, Quratis has been selected as AAHI's preferred manufacturer for high-quality pre-clinical and clinical vaccine supplies, with the capacity to expand into commercial-scale production for global markets. This collaboration will accelerate the development of AAHI’s innovative vaccine candidates targeting deadly diseases such as tuberculosis, and of vaccines that rely on AAHI’s vaccine adjuvants to provide protection against malaria, HIV, and other global health threats.

Quratis brings a world-class GMP-certified bioplant and cutting-edge CDMO expertise in biopharmaceutical raw material development, process optimization, and finished pharmaceutical manufacturing. By designating Quratis as preferred partner, AAHI strengthens both its scientific capabilities and access to scalable, cost-effective production of its groundbreaking vaccine formulations—including dry vaccines that eliminate cold chain dependencies and needle-free delivery systems for superior respiratory protection.

The partnership ensures a seamless supply chain platform, enabling swift clinical development and broader deployment to the world's most vulnerable populations.

"Partnering with Quratis is a very important step in AAHI's strategy to advance practical, life-saving vaccines, that can be deployed at scale where they're needed most,” said Keeley Foley, CEO of AAHI. “Quartis’ innovative cutting edge, safe, world-class CDMO capabilities makes it possible for AAHI to deliver on our mission – and helps ensure our efforts to combat infectious diseases and foster health autonomy worldwide. Together, we're not just manufacturing vaccines—we're delivering an important mission to revolutionize global health."

Quratis, renowned for its global innovation in healthcare, brings unparalleled expertise in vaccine development and manufacturing to the table. With a track record of success in TB and COVID-19 vaccines like QTP101 and QTP104, Quratis' advanced processes will enhance AAHI's pipeline, ensuring high-quality, efficient production from pre-clinical stages through clinical trials.

"We are honored and thrilled to join forces with AAHI, a pioneer in immune-enhancing technologies and sustainable vaccine solutions," said Soung Joon Kim, CEO of Quratis. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of making people happy and healthy through borderless healthcare innovations. By supporting AAHI’s pipeline, we expect to create value not only for global health, but also for our shareholders through long-term growth opportunities.”

The partnership builds on existing collaborations, including the co-development of the ID93+GLA-SE tuberculosis vaccine candidate (QTP101), and underscores a shared commitment to strengthening international vaccine supply chains, advancing equitable access, and fostering worldwide manufacturing capacity for sustainable program deployment.

For more information about this partnership or to explore collaboration opportunities, and order pre clinical materials please contact info@quratis.com.

About Access to Advanced Health Institute (AAHI)

Access to Advanced Health Institute (AAHI) is a global leader in developing practical, cost-effective vaccines to combat deadly diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV. With a mission to translate high-impact science into scalable, field-ready solutions, AAHI breaks through barriers in global health by creating innovative vaccine formulations, building worldwide manufacturing capacity, and fostering partnerships to ensure sustainable, equitable health outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.aahi.org/ or contact us at info@aahi.org.

About Quratis

Quratis Inc. is a leading biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative vaccine development and advanced biologics manufacturing. With a state-of-the-art GMP facility and strong global partnerships, Quratis is at the forefront of developing next-generation vaccines against infectious diseases, including tuberculosis, COVID-19, schistosomiasis, and neglected tropical diseases. In addition to its core vaccine pipeline, Quratis offers superior CDMO capabilities, including expertise in mRNA–LNP drug delivery platforms that provide seamless bench-to-field support from research through commercial production. By combining cutting-edge R&D with scalable manufacturing, Quratis is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible, and life-saving solutions to patients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.quratis.com/en/.