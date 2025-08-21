WEBTOON Entertainment Joins Fast Company Innovation Festival to Discuss Creator-Driven Content in Hollywood and the Future of Entertainment

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, is bringing creator economy insights to Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation Festival in New York City. WEBTOON Entertainment will highlight how creator-driven content is transforming Hollywood and the future of entertainment in a headlining panel, “Is Creator-Driven Content the Future of Hollywood?” on September 16, 2025 from 3:30-4:00pm ET.

WEBTOON Entertainment and top creative minds will discuss the rise of webcomics in Hollywood, why studios are racing to adapt creator-driven content, and how creators are building global fandoms. Panelists include Yongsoo Kim, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global WEBTOON, Halle Stanford, President, and Executive Producer of 7 Crow Stories, Ray Utarnachitt, TV Writer / Executive Producer, and Valkyrae, Co-owner of 100 Thieves, Founder of HiHi Studios.

The Fast Company Innovation Festival is a four-day tentpole event that convenes leading business leaders and innovators to discuss what’s next in various industries, including creativity and innovation in entertainment.

WEBTOON Entertainment is a powerhouse in digital storytelling, fueling hit webcomic, and webnovel adaptations worldwide. The company has two studios, WEBTOON Productions in the US and Studio N in Korea. WEBTOON Entertainment content has been brought to life on screens everywhere, with projects like Sweet Home and Through My Window (Netflix), Vigilante (Disney+), Sidelined: The QB and Me (Tubi), and Tower of God (Crunchyroll), among many others.

Leading brands, including The Walt Disney Company, Duolingo, CAPCOM, DC Comics, HYBE, Ubisoft, Dropout (formerly College Humor), and Discord have collaborated with WEBTOON Entertainment to reach new audiences and tap into its massive, Gen Z fanbase.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON Entertainment adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world, and the company’s content partners include Discord, HYBE, and DC Comics, among many others.

With approximately 155 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad--the world’s leading webnovel platform--WEBTOON Productions, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE MANGA, and eBookJapan, among others.