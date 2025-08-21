BARK Migrates to Ordergroove and Shopify to Unleash New Subscriber Experiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK”), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, has successfully migrated its expansive subscriber base, representing 13 million direct-to-consumer orders in fiscal year 2025 and hundreds of millions in recurring revenue, to Ordergroove, the leading enterprise subscription platform, and Shopify for its eCommerce engine.

The move unifies BARK’s customer experience and recurring revenue onto a single scalable tech stack, reducing cost and complexity while unlocking new, innovative subscriber experiences across BarkBox, Super Chewer, and BARK Bright. It also builds on the brand’s recent momentum, with fiscal Q1 2025 marking BARK’s strongest direct-to-consumer gross margin quarter to date, underscoring its commitment to operational efficiency and customer experience.

Previously, BARK managed two separate subscription platforms, which required significant engineering resources, increased technical debt and limited its ability to build on key growth initiatives such as bundles, memberships, prepaid programs, and enhanced promotional capabilities.

“At BARK, our mission is to make dogs, and their people, happy,” said Meghan Knoll, Chief Experiences Officer at BARK. “Working with Ordergroove and Shopify strengthens the technology that powers our business and gives us the flexibility to deliver more personalized, seamless subscriber experiences. With this new foundation, we’re better positioned to innovate, scale efficiently, and deepen the connection between dogs and their humans — all while driving sustainable growth.”

Designed with their millions of customers in mind, BARK’s new infrastructure empowers the brand to create more tailored subscriber experiences while reducing operational complexity. From flexible delivery models like Subscribe & Save to curated memberships and bundles, Ordergroove now powers every aspect of BARK’s recurring revenue.

Additionally, the brand can now test and launch advanced promotions, personalize upsells and cross-sells, and optimize SKU performance to maximize CLTV. Ordergroove’s Rotating Clubs also allow BARK to curate boxes from a single SKU catalog, driving product discovery while simplifying operations.

BARK’s migration underscores a growing trend among enterprise brands to consolidate their subscription infrastructure, choosing deeply integrated platforms that provide both scalability and flexibility for customization. With Ordergroove and Shopify, BARK is well-positioned to drive sustained growth, enhance customer engagement, and create more meaningful experiences for dog parents worldwide.

“BARK is a standout example of what’s possible when brands invest in deep, lasting relationships with their customers,” said Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove. “We understand how special the relationship is between dog parents and their dogs, and we’re excited to help BARK strengthen that connection through flexible and engaging subscriber experiences. This partnership exemplifies how Ordergroove and Shopify empower brands to scale, optimize customer retention, and unlock new growth opportunities.”

"BARK's migration to Shopify demonstrates the power of our Shopify platform in supporting complex subscription models and high-volume operations for leading brands," said Josh Rice, VP of Commercial at Shopify. "This partnership with Ordergroove showcases how Shopify enables brands to consolidate their tech stack, reduce operational complexity, and unlock new growth opportunities while delivering exceptional customer experiences."

For more information about BARK, visit www.bark.co. To learn more about Ordergroove’s subscription solutions, visit www.ordergroove.com.

ABOUT BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere, and more. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves millions of dogs nationwide with BarkBox and Super Chewer, its themed toys and treats subscriptions; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target, Chewy, and Amazon; and BARK Air, the first air travel experience designed specifically for dogs first. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

ABOUT ORDERGROOVE

Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world’s largest and most innovative brands and retailers, including L’Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, Daily Harvest, Grove Co, Bonafide Health and Petsmart. As a market leader in subscription and membership technology, the company’s proprietary Relationship Commerce platform is shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly-profitable recurring relationships. Ordergroove technology uses artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise to empower top brands to transform their commerce experiences while making their consumers’ lives easier. To learn more, visit www.ordergroove.com.