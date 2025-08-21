EdgeConneX and Lambda To Build AI Factory In Chicago With Industry-Leading High-Density Data Center Infrastructure

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeConneX, a pioneer in global Build-to-Suit and Build-to-Density data center solutions, announces it is building 30+ Megawatts (MW) of state-of-the-art high-density data center infrastructure in Chicago and Atlanta with Lambda, the Superintelligence Cloud. This landmark dual-city infrastructure development leverages hybrid cooling technologies that combine liquid-to-the-chip direct cooling and air cooling, creating a flexible and optimized environment to support advanced AI and cloud workloads. As part of Lambda's aggressive infrastructure expansion, EdgeConneX is developing a build-to-density, single-tenant 23MW data center in Chicago that will be Ready for Service (RFS) in 2026. In addition, EdgeConneX designed and operates two air-cooled sites for Lambda, in Atlanta (ATL02) and Chicago.

EdgeConneX announces it is building 30+ Megawatts of state-of-the-art high-density data center infrastructure in Chicago and Atlanta with Lambda. Share

Lambda has long been recognized as a leader in artificial intelligence infrastructure, with cloud solutions allowing the top AI Labs building Superintelligence, Hyperscalers and Enterprises to easily scale from prototyping and training, to serving billions of users in production. Its collaboration with EdgeConneX represents a strategic advancement for its 2GW+ vision that leads to over a million GPUs deployed by the end of the decade. EdgeConneX's innovative hybrid cooling design will effectively support the high-power demands of next-generation AI accelerators while ensuring energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The Chicago high-capacity infrastructure is anchored by EdgeConneX Ingenuity next-generation data center solution, specifically engineered to meet the demands of High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI training, and AI inferencing workloads. With its ability to support densities exceeding 600+kW per rack, Ingenuity provides the scalability and flexibility required to power and future-proof Lambda's innovative AI technologies.

"Our partnership with Lambda underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge infrastructure solutions tailored for the AI era. We empower the most demanding AI and HPC workloads with unmatched density and flexibility with Ingenuity's next-generation AI-ready data center solutions and our liquid cooling capabilities. This solution enables Lambda to lead in AI innovation and advance the future of AI-driven technologies for its cloud and hyperscale customers." - Don MacNeil, Chief Revenue Officer for EdgeConneX

"Our mission at Lambda is to provide future-ready, scalable AI infrastructure that meets the demands of gigawatt-scale AI Factories for training and inferencing, while pushing the boundaries of deployment speed. By partnering with EdgeConneX in multiple locations, we combine cutting-edge data center technology with our world-class AI architectures, ensuring unmatched speed-to-market and evolutivity for our customers." - Ken Patchett, VP Data Center Infrastructure, Lambda

Lambda's consistent growth and strategic investments in infrastructure and its orchestration reinforce its position as the trusted AI Infrastructure advisor to the world’s top AI Labs, Enterprises and Hyperscalers. With over a decade of experience co-engineering and deploying high-stake cloud solutions at speed and at scale, Lambda’s teams bring the deepest levels of AI expertise, engineering, management, operations and support – bar none.

EdgeConneX Ingenuity solution is designed to accommodate the diverse and intense workloads of AI-driven applications. It provides the adaptability to maintain operational excellence across GPUs, CPUs, storage, and networking equipment. Lambda's adoption of this solution underscores its leadership in the AI industry and commitment to leveraging the most advanced technologies available. For more information, please visit www.edgeconnex.com.

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Build-to-Suit to Build-to-Density. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Cloud, AI, Content, Networks, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge.

For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

About Lambda

Lambda was founded in 2012 by published AI engineers with the vision to enable a world where Superintelligence enhances human progress, by making access to computation as effortless and ubiquitous as electricity.

Lambda Media Enquiries:

pr@lambdal.com