Cushman & Wakefield Appointed by Woodside Energy to Deliver Real Estate Services Across 14 Countries Globally

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been appointed by global energy company, Woodside Energy to deliver integrated real estate solutions across the company’s global office portfolio. The five-year Global Outline Agreement spans 14 countries across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM) and North America (NOAM).

The appointment marks a notable milestone for Cushman & Wakefield, with Woodside Energy being the firm’s first Global Occupier Services (GOS) client headquartered in Perth, Western Australia – reinforcing the firm’s continued global growth and the strength of its capabilities across key markets.

Cushman & Wakefield will provide Integrated Facilities Management (IFM), Integrated Portfolio Management (IPM), and Project & Development Services (PDS) across Woodside Energy’s global footprint.

Cushman & Wakefield were awarded a contract with Woodside Energy in 2018 for the delivery of IFM services in Perth, which was expanded in 2022 to include Woodside Energy’s Houston office.

“We are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Woodside Energy and thank them for entrusting us to support their evolving global real estate needs,” said Cameron Ahrens, Head of Global Occupier Services, APAC, Cushman & Wakefield. “This appointment reflects our commitment to consistent service delivery, operational excellence, and integrated solutions that unlock long-term value. Cushman & Wakefield’s teams are aligned globally to deliver high-quality outcomes to Woodside Energy, supported by our global platform, deep technical expertise and collaborative approach.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2023, the firm reported revenue of $9.5 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), sustainability and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.