Helix Energy Solutions Awarded Multi-Year Contract in the Gulf of America

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year contract with a major operator to provide production enhancement and well abandonment services in the U.S. Gulf of America. The contract, commencing in 2026, includes a minimum commitment of vessel utilization, split over three years.

The contract calls for the provision of either the Q5000 or Q4000 riser-based well intervention vessel, a 10k or 15k Intervention Riser System (IRS) and remotely operated vehicles as well as project management and engineering services. Our services cover operations from fully integrated production enhancement to fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

The contract includes equipment and services as part of our Subsea Services Alliance, a strategic partnership between Helix and SLB that combines our collective strengths to deliver industry-leading subsea solutions.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased to expand our backlog by successfully executing another multi-year contract for well intervention services. This contract underscores our commitment to delivering safe, cost-effective and efficient production enhancement and abandonment services in the Gulf of America, supported by Helix’s advanced vessels, decades of industry-leading experience, and the collaborative capabilities of our Subsea Services Alliance.”

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and decommissioning operations. Our services are key in supporting a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

About Subsea Services Alliance

For more information about the Subsea Services Alliance, please visit its website at www.subseaservicesalliance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

