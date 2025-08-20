Assurant Expands Partnership with Holman

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes, and automobiles in partnership with the world’s leading brands, today announced an expansion of the company’s partnership with Holman, a global automotive leader and one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the U.S. with 59 dealerships across nine states. Following Holman’s 2024 acquisition of Leith Automotive Group, Assurant will support thirty newly added dealership locations with finance and insurance (F&I) products, dealership sales and F&I training, and participation program guidance.

“As Holman’s trusted performance development partner since 2016, we are excited for the opportunity to deepen our collaboration,” said Joe Amendola, VP, Business Development & Strategy at Assurant Dealer Services. “We have successfully onboarded the newest Holman dealership teams and are energized to work even more closely to elevate customer satisfaction and drive meaningful results.”

“Assurant has played an important role in our efforts to drive F&I profitability to record levels in the nearly 10 years we have worked together,” said Shelby Preble, National Director of Finance, Holman. “As we welcomed these already well-run dealerships into the organization, we wanted to ensure consistency across our entire family of dealerships and continue to optimize performance. Through our partnership with Assurant, our newest platform in North Carolina is already up over $200 PVR, providing the resources our dealerships need to continue to thrive while also helping us deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

About Assurant Global Automotive

Assurant Global Automotive is a leading global solutions provider in the automobile and commercial equipment industries. Automotive industry partners span manufacturers, large group and independent dealers, agents, third-party administrators, financial institutions, insurance providers, and vehicle technology companies. With over 60 years of automotive industry experience, Assurant protects 55 million motor vehicles, including heavy trucks and heavy equipment. In 19 countries Assurant provides innovative automotive solutions like vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection, and ancillary products, while providing dealer performance management and training, participation options, and more.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world’s leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began 100 years ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more than 10,000 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; commercial vehicle equipment manufacturing; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; venture capital funding; and automotive retail sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What’s Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.