HUFFMAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK), the third-largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, has officially broken ground on its highly anticipated first community in the Houston area. This landmark event, which took place on August 1, 2025, signifies the company's strategic expansion into the Houston market and introduces its subsidiary, Trophy Signature Homes, as a new builder in the region. The new community, Riviera Pines, will bring Green Brick Partners' signature quality and design to Houston homebuyers, with the first model homes expected to open in November 2025.

Green Brick Partners and Trophy Signature Homes Celebrate Grand Opening of First-Ever Houston Community Share

Green Brick Partners' entry into the Houston market is a testament to its commitment to delivering exceptional homes and communities in high-growth areas. The Riviera Pines community will offer innovative home designs and premium amenities such as open green spaces, parks, a playground, and a resort-style pool. This groundbreaking event is part of Trophy Signature Homes' commitment to bringing its modern architectural designs and desirable, value-driven neighborhoods to the Houston area.

Opportunities for Media

Interviews with key executives, Jed Dolson and Ryan Jerke.

Photos and video from the August 1 groundbreaking event.

Updates and future site visits to the Riviera Pines community as it progresses toward its November 2025 model home opening.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK), the third-largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates through its seven subsidiary homebuilders in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and Green Brick Insurance. Green Brick is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information, please visit greenbrickpartners.com.

About Trophy Signature Homes

Trophy Signature Homes, a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GBRK), is a premier homebuilder dedicated to creating high-quality, energy-efficient homes with modern features and innovative designs. Combining deep local building expertise with the strong financial resources of a national, diversified homebuilding and land development company, Trophy Signature Homes is renowned for its distinctive architectural styles and its "more is always included" approach, where comprehensive upgrades are bundled with the home's price. As part of Green Brick Partners, the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth and a Fortune Magazine's fastest-growing company, Trophy Signature Homes is committed to building desirable neighborhoods and providing exceptional value and service to its homebuyers.

For more information about homes and communities, please visit TrophySignatureHomes.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.