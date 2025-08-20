Q2 Announces Partnership with Open Payment Network to Support Instant Payment Workflows for Banks and Credit Unions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced Open Payment Network (OPN) as its first partner to deliver integration for Q2 Instant Payments Manager, a solution designed to help financial institutions manage instant payment workflows. As a payment network operator that interoperates with Clearing House RTP® and Federal Reserve FedNow℠, OPN provides connectivity to both instant payment rails directly within Q2’s Digital Banking Platform.

"OPN was selected as the first integration partner for Q2 Instant Payments Manager due to the organization’s technical expertise, deep industry knowledge and ability to scale and support the full instant payments message set for our customers and their business clients," said Q2 VP of Product Management Anthony Ianniciello. "Together, we will empower banks and credit unions with modern, end‑to‑end payments capabilities—strengthening their competitive position in today’s crowded commercial banking landscape.”

According to the Federal Reserve, 74% of businesses expect their primary financial institution to offer faster or instant payment services. Q2 Instant Payments Manager improves the way billers and payers process B2B payments by providing business customers with the ability to include invoice data within instant payment messages.

"We are excited to partner with Q2 to provide our customers with 24/7/365 instant payments capabilities, fully integrated into our digital banking ecosystem,” said Orange Bank Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Anthony Pili. “With Q2 Instant Payments Manager and OPN’s hands-on expertise, we are positioned to continue serving as a leader in payments innovation. The solution ensures we can deliver a seamless, reliable, and modern payment experience that meets the evolving needs of our business clients."

Integration for Q2 Instant Payments Manager into Q2’s Digital Banking Platform is enabled via Q2 Innovation Studio through connection partners such as OPN and others. This allows financial institutions to rapidly deploy the technology needed to support the full instant payment message set, including Request for Payment, Request for Information, Credit Transfer and Receipt Confirmation messages, directly within the end user’s digital banking experience.

“We’re honored to be the first to integrate with Q2’s powerful Instant Payments Manager,” said Open Payment Network Chief Revenue Officer Robert Lewis. “The customer has always been at the heart of everything we do, and with this integration, we are able to provide faster payment capabilities to a much broader segment of the banking world.”

Q2 Instant Payments Manager is a key component of Q2 Catalyst, a suite of best-in-class commercial banking solutions designed to help banks and credit unions win more deals, onboard clients faster, serve them better, and grow profitable relationships.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About Open Payment Network

Open Payment Network (OPN®) enables financial institutions to expand in their market, deepen their engagement with customers, and retain their primary deposit relationships by offering intelligently routed faster payments via RTP®, FedNow®, and same-day ACH without overhauling their CORE system. With OPN, financial institutions can offer fintech firms the ability to enhance their product suites by integrating faster payments for loans, payroll, ecommerce, business services and account-to-account transactions. Banks and credit unions across the US trust OPN to help them compete in today’s digital environment. For more information, visit www.opn.inc today.