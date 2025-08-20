Riata Capital Announces Recapitalization of COEO Solutions, a Leading Provider of Networking, Voice and Communications Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riata Capital Group (“Riata” or “RCG”), a Dallas-based private equity investment firm, today announced it has led the recapitalization of COEO Solutions (“COEO” or the “Company”) in partnership with Founder and CEO Eric Wince, President Frank Ruffolo, and the Company’s management team. Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, COEO is a leading provider of state-of-the-art managed network and cloud collaboration solutions to small and mid-sized enterprises. Riata’s investment will support COEO’s accelerated expansion and strategic growth plans.

COEO provides a suite of next-generation managed network and IT solutions to multi-location customers serving thousands of locations across a variety of sectors including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, business services, education, and government. The Company assists “Forgotten 5,000” small to mid-sized enterprises who are underserved by major carriers and need a responsive communications and solutions partner that can provide 100% network uptime and best-in-class onshore support. COEO partners with customers to design and support their unique IT and communications infrastructure needs through a platform of managed network- and cloud communications-centric services, including DIA, SD-WAN, SASE, managed voice, SIP trunking, UCaaS, and other collaboration solutions. With white-glove service, and an industry leading NPS, COEO manages these critical services for its customers, allowing customer IT teams to remain focused on core competencies and day-to-day operations.

Blake Battaglia, Managing Partner of RCG, said, “Eric, Frank, and their team have built an impressive platform. Leading with best-in-class engineering expertise and the latest technology, the Company has served strong demand for outsourced IT and managed services among mid-market customers. COEO is an example of a true partner for their customers, designing custom network and cloud communications solutions that maximize security and scalability while minimizing disruptions and price. We look forward to partnering with them in this next chapter of growth.”

RCG Managing Partner Jeff Fronterhouse, added, “We believe Eric, Frank, and the COEO team are at an inflection point in their business. We are excited to invest in the team, the technology, and the growth strategy and expect to deploy additional capital to support the Company’s continued organic expansion as well as strategic add-on acquisitions.”

COEO’s CEO Eric Wince said, “The entire COEO team is excited to welcome Riata as our investment partner. We have been impressed throughout the process with their knowledge, thoughtfulness, and vision for our business and believe they are a great fit culturally and strategically. Our customers, technology partners, and employees continue to have our unwavering dedication as we provide an unparalleled service experience. Our partnership with Riata represents a strategic step forward, providing significant expertise and resources to accelerate our growth. Their support enables us to scale effectively while remaining true to our core mission and long-term vision.”

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as exclusive financial advisor to COEO Solutions in connection with this transaction.

About Riata

RCG is a leading Dallas-based private equity investment firm that partners with seasoned management teams to invest in growing, profitable, privately held companies with a focus on three industry sectors: business services, consumer, and healthcare services. Riata takes a selective approach to investing in high-potential businesses whose owners and management teams want an investment partner with the capital, experience, and record of successful collaboration required to achieve their liquidity and value-creation objectives. Over the course of their careers, the principals of RCG have deployed over $2 billion of capital into more than 45 platforms and 350 add-on acquisitions totaling over $7 billion in transaction value. With significant investment experience, a balanced team with financial and operating expertise, a strong team of seasoned operating partners, and significant experience in the firm’s targeted sectors, Riata provides a compelling value proposition to business owners and entrepreneurs. Additional information is available on the firm’s website: www.riatacapital.com.

About COEO

COEO is a leading provider of managed network and cloud communications solutions intended to allow businesses to connect and communicate easily and securely with each other. The Company serves small to mid-size, multi-location enterprises in industries including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, business services, education, and government. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, the Company provides white glove service to customers nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.COEOsolutions.com.