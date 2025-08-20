From Local Roots to Global Reach: Welsh Youth Spark Change Among Kenyan Communities

NAIROBI, Kenya--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urdd Gobaith Cymru is proud to announce that 13 young people from Wales recently travelled to Kilifi, Kenya, as part of its global youth empowerment initiative in partnership with Kenyan charity Moving the Goalposts (MTG).

This international programme continues a long-standing collaboration between the Urdd, a Welsh youth organisation, and MTG. First launched in 2019 thanks to support by the Welsh Government, the programme is aimed at fostering cross-cultural understanding, youth development, and gender equity through the power of sports.

The core agenda of the 2025 visit was to empower young women across six Kenyan communities i.e. Vitengeni, Ganze, Bamba, Mombasa, Kaloleni and Kwale through leadership workshops and multi-sport sessions. Over the course of five days, the Welsh group engaged with more than 1,000 local girls, many of whom experienced structured sports like rugby, football, netball, and cricket for the first time. Beyond coaching, the initiative had a firm focus on teamwork, communication, health awareness, and education, while also addressing barriers to participation like community stigma and lack of parental support.

The visit also offered the young Welsh participants a transformative opportunity to learn from the values, culture, and resilience of their Kenyan peers strengthening mutual understanding and global citizenship. This initiative reflects the Urdd’s commitment to creating global learning opportunities through Welsh language, and empowering youth voices across borders.

Moving the Goalposts (MTG) is a community-based organization based in Kenya, particularly focused on empowering girls and young women through sports, primarily football. Established in 2001, MTG uses football as a tool to promote leadership, life skills, education, and health awareness among girls in rural and marginalized communities, especially in coastal Kenya.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru, Wales’ largest youth organisation, is internationally recognised for its pioneering work in delivering inclusive programmes through Welsh, a minority language. Its partnership with award-winning MTG dedicated to empowering girls in coastal Kenya through football brings together two communities with a shared mission: using sport and leadership to inspire change.

The programme has left a deep impression on all involved over the years. One young Welsh participant shared, “I hope I left a positive impact as they certainly left a mark on my heart,” while another added, “Over a thousand girls took part—amazing! This was the highlight of my year.”