PublicSquare Partners With Silencer Shop, Bringing Its Fintech Solutions to the Largest Distributor of Suppressors in the Nation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) ("PublicSquare" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership between its fintech segment and Silencer Shop, the largest distributor of suppressors in the United States. Suppressors are one of the fastest‑growing segments of the firearms industry, and this collaboration marks a pivotal advancement in delivering innovative payments and credit solutions to an industry often underserved by traditional financial providers.

Through this partnership, PublicSquare’s bundled payments and credit solution will be seamlessly integrated into the Silencer Shop platform, bringing enhanced technological capabilities and financial services to their extensive customer base. This alliance is designed to provide robust, reliable, and values-aligned financial solutions to merchants and consumers in the firearms space.

Michael Seifert, Chairman and CEO of PublicSquare, stated, “This partnership with Silencer Shop highlights PublicSquare’s strong commitment to supporting merchants in industries that have been underserved or cancelled by traditional payments and credit providers. Our bundled payments and credit solution is quickly becoming the gold standard for merchants in the Second Amendment community and beyond.”

Silencer Shop, renowned for its market leadership and innovative platform for firearms suppressors, firearms, and accessories, will leverage PublicSquare’s solutions to streamline its purchasing process further, offer flexible credit options, and ensure transaction security. This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to protecting Second Amendment-supporting businesses from financial discrimination and facilitating their continued growth and success.

Dave Matheny, CEO of Silencer Shop, commented, “At Silencer Shop, our priority has always been making the suppressor-buying process as simple and secure as possible. Working with PublicSquare means that our shoppers now get the simple and secure payment options they deserve. We're here to serve the 2A community, and that means working with partners who help us raise the bar to serve American gun owners better.”

As the only fintech unwaveringly committed to the firearms industry, PublicSquare continues to lead in creating opportunities for businesses and consumers to thrive, despite mounting pressures and restrictions from conventional financial and technology sectors.

About PSQ Payments

PSQ Payments, developed by PublicSquare, is a fully cancel-proof payment platform designed to provide businesses and consumers with uncompromising security and reliability. Leveraging advanced tokenization and secure wallet technology, PSQ Payments ensures that sensitive transactional data remains encrypted and protected. With a redundancy system in place, PSQ Payments reinforces its commitment to stability, making it a trusted solution for business owners who want to ensure their economic liberty is protected in every transaction.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is a Financial Technology Company that protects life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Financial Technology, Marketplace, and Brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment includes Credova, a consumer financing service, and PSQ Payments, a “cancel-proof” payments company. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide high-quality, wholly owned financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Brands segment comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com to learn more.

About Silencer Shop

Founded in 2010 in Austin, Texas, Silencer Shop is the easiest way to get a suppressor. Their commitment to customer service and simplifying the suppressor process has made Silencer Shop the largest silencer distributor in the United States. Silencer Shop partners with over 6,000 local gun shops around the country and offers the largest inventory of the top brands in the industry. Known for their hassle-free service and excellent customer satisfaction, Silencer Shop has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Google. For more details, visit silencershop.com.