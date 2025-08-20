CORL Technologies and RiskRecon by Mastercard Partner to Deliver Continuous, Actionable Third-Party Risk Intelligence for Healthcare

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare remains the most targeted industry for cyberattacks, with third-party suppliers implicated in the majority of major breaches. In fact, supplier-related incidents accounted for over 55% of healthcare breaches in 2024, and the average cost of a healthcare data breach exceeded $10 million. For organizations entrusted with protected health information (PHI) and critical patient services, continuous supplier oversight is no longer optional — it’s essential.

CORL Technologies, the healthcare industry’s leading managed third-party risk management (TPRM) solution, today announced a strategic partnership with RiskRecon by Mastercard. This collaboration brings continuous, AI-powered cybersecurity insights directly into CORL’s end-to-end TPRM platform — purpose-built for healthcare.

The CORL + RiskRecon integration transforms supplier oversight from point-in-time snapshots into continuous, expert-vetted intelligence — without requiring clients to juggle multiple platforms or licenses.

“Our clients don’t need more raw data — they need the right insights at the right time,” said Jay Stewart, CRO of CORL Technologies. “This partnership with RiskRecon elevates our ability to provide healthcare-specific, human-interpreted risk intelligence that helps organizations act faster, with greater confidence.”

Why This Matters in Healthcare

Healthcare supplier ecosystems are vast, complex, and often under-monitored—spanning thousands of partners that handle PHI, sensitive systems, or regulated data. A single supplier weakness can cascade into HIPAA violations, operational disruption, and reputational damage.

Boards, regulators, and compliance leaders now demand proof of continuous oversight, not just annual check-ins. The CORL + RiskRecon integration addresses this by delivering real-time, healthcare-specific cyber risk intelligence — powered by AI and interpreted by risk advisors — so security teams can detect, prioritize, and act on emerging threats faster than ever before.

About CORL TPRM

CORL’s Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) program is built on flexibility, trust, and healthcare-specific expertise. We meet organizations wherever they are in their supplier risk journey — whether building a program from scratch, optimizing existing processes, or scaling oversight to hundreds of suppliers.

Our model blends advanced technology with strategic advisory services from seasoned healthcare security and compliance professionals. We flex with your program’s needs — delivering everything from rapid assessments to continuous monitoring — while providing trusted guidance to strengthen governance, streamline supplier relationships, and ensure regulatory alignment.

Powered by RiskRecon’s market-leading cybersecurity ratings platform, CORL clients benefit from the same trusted intelligence used by some of the world’s most security-conscious enterprises. Recognized globally for its accuracy, objectivity, and depth of insights, RiskRecon sets the standard for vendor cyber risk measurement, making it the ideal technology backbone for CORL’s managed service model.

With CORL, supplier risk management becomes a living, strategic function — designed to protect patients, safeguard sensitive data, and support organizational goals.

What the CORL + RiskRecon Partnership Delivers

Integrated RiskRecon Scores — Baseline and trending supplier risk scores built directly into CORL Impact Reports.

— Baseline and trending supplier risk scores built directly into CORL Impact Reports. On-Demand Snapshot Reports — Immediate supplier summaries to support fast, informed decisions.

— Immediate supplier summaries to support fast, informed decisions. Continuous Monitoring — Automated alerts for score changes and emerging risks, interpreted by CORL’s healthcare security advisors.

— Automated alerts for score changes and emerging risks, interpreted by CORL’s healthcare security advisors. Healthcare-Specific Context — RiskRecon’s AI-driven intelligence layered with CORL’s human-in-the-loop expertise.

Why It Matters for Healthcare Organizations

Faster Decisions — Supplier assessments and monitoring that once took weeks now deliver actionable insight in near real-time.

— Supplier assessments and monitoring that once took weeks now deliver actionable insight in near real-time. Reduced Manual Overhead — CORL handles monitoring, interpretation, and reporting—no extra platforms to manage.

— CORL handles monitoring, interpretation, and reporting—no extra platforms to manage. Stronger Oversight — Continuous monitoring helps clients catch emerging risks early and demonstrate due diligence to boards, regulators, and audit committees.

How It Works

Clients add suppliers to their CORL inventory. CORL continuously monitors RiskRecon scores for changes. Significant shifts trigger immediate review and client notification. Clients access the latest insights anytime, all within CORL’s managed service model.

About CORL Technologies

CORL delivers smarter, faster supplier risk management for healthcare — combining a healthcare-focused supplier risk data clearinghouse, expert-led managed services, and continuous monitoring capabilities. CORL empowers payors, providers, and healthcare suppliers to manage risk with velocity and confidence — without overwhelming internal teams. For more information, visit: www.corltech.com/riskrecon.

About RiskRecon by Mastercard

RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, provides AI-powered cybersecurity ratings and continuous monitoring that help organizations objectively assess and manage third- and fourth-party risks — delivering data-driven insights to drive proactive security postures. For more information, visit: www.riskrecon.com.