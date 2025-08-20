Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official FX Partner of New Zealand Football

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with New Zealand Football to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner.

Through this partnership, New Zealand Football will be able to utilise Corpay Cross Border’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

"Corpay Cross-Border would like to congratulate New Zealand Football and the All Whites for qualifying to compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand, as well as our corporate payments and currency risk management business in New Zealand, we look forward to working with New Zealand Football as their Official FX Partner in their pursuit of the World Cup and for many years to come.”

“As we grow and mature as an organisation, we need to continue to evaluate the way we do business internationally, and partnerships such as this, with a major financial organisation, illustrate how we are now thinking on a global scale,” said Andrew Pragnell, CEO at New Zealand Football. “It is great to partner with Corpay at a really exciting time for football, where the game is only going from strength to strength at all levels in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.