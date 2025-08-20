Komodo Health Introduces Marmot, the AI Built to Accelerate Healthcare Innovation

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komodo Health, the leader in AI-powered healthcare intelligence, today launched Marmot™, the first healthcare-native AI engine built to serve as the foundational intelligence layer for the discovery, development, and delivery of patient care. Marmot generates transparent, verifiable healthcare analytics in minutes, empowering Life Sciences and healthcare teams to innovate at the speed of thought and accelerate the delivery of life-saving therapies.

In an industry where AI is projected to unlock an $868 billion healthcare opportunity by 2030,¹ organizations need purpose-built solutions that can keep pace with the speed of scientific discovery and help navigate the complexities of precision medicine. Built on the principle that AI should amplify rather than replace human expertise, Marmot is where your healthcare expertise meets AI.

“In a highly competitive environment, speed to insight is a critical differentiator,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, CEO and Co-Founder, Komodo Health. “Built on our Healthcare Map with healthcare reasoning and pharmaceutical domain expertise engineered directly into the AI, Marmot fundamentally enhances analytical velocity, transforming complex questions that previously took weeks to answer into strategic, evidence-based insights in minutes. By designing Marmot to handle the complex analytical work, we’re creating space for Life Sciences teams to focus on strategic decisions that bring therapies to patients faster.”

This vision is already becoming reality. Building on an existing five-year strategic partnership, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has entered into an enterprise agreement to embed Marmot into its operations. The collaboration will focus initially on deploying custom AI agents for Alnylam's key business functions.

Purpose-Built for Healthcare Excellence

Unlike generic AI models that may be retrofitted for healthcare, Marmot is purpose-built on Komodo’s Healthcare Map®, the industry's most authoritative and highest-fidelity view into the healthcare journeys of over 330 million de-identified patients. Drawing on a knowledge graph built from millions of prior analyses, Marmot delivers enterprise-ready AI that understands the unique requirements of regulated healthcare environments from day one.

Marmot advantages include:

AI that speaks Healthcare: Marmot's healthcare-native reasoning and built-in, battle-tested analytics methods — refined through millions of prior analyses — enable immediate deployment and consistent results, eliminating the risks of generic AI

Marmot's healthcare-native reasoning and built-in, battle-tested analytics methods — refined through millions of prior analyses — enable immediate deployment and consistent results, eliminating the risks of generic AI Verifiable, trustworthy insights: Every insight is accompanied by auditable code and scrutinized by an independent review agent that mirrors a scientific peer-review process, addressing the critical trust gap that has limited AI adoption

Every insight is accompanied by auditable code and scrutinized by an independent review agent that mirrors a scientific peer-review process, addressing the critical trust gap that has limited AI adoption Analytics at the speed of thought: Moving from weeks to minutes-fast analytics creates immediate competitive advantages, from accelerating time to market to testing multiple therapeutic strategies in parallel

Moving from weeks to minutes-fast analytics creates immediate competitive advantages, from accelerating time to market to testing multiple therapeutic strategies in parallel Expert empowerment: Designed to amplify — not replace — human expertise, Marmot handles complex data integration and coding, freeing teams to focus on the high-impact strategic thinking that improves patient outcomes

“Marmot demonstrates what’s possible when AI is built specifically for pharmaceutical insights workflows rather than retrofitted from generic consumer applications,” said Web Sun, President and Co-Founder, Komodo Health. “By integrating seamlessly across Commercial and Medical Affairs operations while meeting the rigorous transparency and auditability standards that regulated industries require, Marmot doesn’t just deliver faster analytics, it gives Life Sciences teams the confidence to act on AI-generated insights.”

Availability

Marmot is now available to healthcare and Life Sciences organizations. Join the launch webinar tomorrow, August 21, at 2 p.m. ET with Arif Nathoo and Web Sun to see Marmot in action. For more information about Marmot, click here.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is the leader in healthcare intelligence, building the foundational AI that is powering the future of how Life Sciences and healthcare organizations discover, develop, and deliver patient care. By deploying Marmot, its proprietary AI engine, across its Healthcare Map, the industry's most authoritative and highest-fidelity platform for real-world de-identified patient insights, Komodo is ending the era of slow, fragmented analyses. Komodo's healthcare-native AI platform makes it possible to answer complex questions with the speed and rigor required to accelerate critical decisions across the product life cycle — from trial design to launch strategy to post-market evidence generation — to ultimately reduce the burden of disease. For more information, visit www.komodohealth.com.

1. Dizinger J, Müller J, Ahrens F, et al. AI's US$ 868 billion healthcare revolution. Strategy&. 2025.