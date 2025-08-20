Northern Trust Mutual Fund Servicing Relationship with Morningstar Investment Management Extended

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced the continuation of its comprehensive asset servicing relationship with Morningstar Investment Management, supporting nine multi-managed registered mutual funds with approximately $5 billion in assets under management.

Since 2018, Northern Trust has worked with Morningstar to deliver global custody, fund accounting, fund administration, transfer agency, regulatory administration, credit and securities lending to the funds. The renewed mandate spans a range of investment strategies and reinforces Northern Trust’s deep expertise and commitment to the registered fund market.

Morningstar Investment Management, an affiliate of global investing insights firm Morningstar, works with advisors to provide investment strategies such as model portfolios and separately managed accounts (SMAs) with $352 billion in assets under management.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Morningstar Investment Management, reflecting the strong collaboration. Northern Trust and Morningstar Investment Management both share a high standard of service and a consultative approach in supporting the evolving needs of their clients and the market,” said Ryan Burns, Head of Global Fund Services, Americas, Northern Trust. “We remain focused on helping clients like Morningstar Investment Management grow and adapt in the registered fund space, while continuing to provide the comprehensive, end-to-end services and expertise they need to succeed.”

