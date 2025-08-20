Tanium and WWT Strengthen Alliance with New Autonomous Endpoint Management Lab

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, a leader in Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), will expand its long-standing partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT) by launching a first-of-its-kind fully integrated Tanium AEM lab environment within WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC). The lab, which provides the comprehensive power of Tanium along with ServiceNow and Microsoft integrations, will serve as a powerful resource for joint enablement, lab demos, and customer testing.

Accessible virtually through WWT's ATC digital platform, this new lab provides a complete integration of Tanium’s AEM platform with its full suite of capabilities, showcasing how real-time automation can transform IT operations and security response.

Lab visitors can experience firsthand how AEM capabilities like Tanium Automate (workflow orchestration), Tanium Ask (AI-driven queries), Tanium Guide (prioritized, real-time recommendations), and Tanium Guardian (critical vulnerability and remediation action alerting) work together to deliver proactive, autonomous security and confidence at speed and scale.

The lab also demonstrates how Tanium integrates with platforms like ServiceNow and Microsoft, enabling organizations to extend real-time endpoint intelligence into broader IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) workflows, driving faster resolution, stronger compliance, and improved operational outcomes.

“Our partnership with Tanium is critical in providing our customers with seamless access to the most comprehensive IT and security solutions to drive efficiency and resilience amidst increasing complexity,” said Chris Konrad, Vice President, Global Cyber, WWT. “This collaboration not only empowers our customers with next-generation endpoint management but also redefines what’s possible when industry leaders unite to deliver integrated solutions. Together, we’re creating new opportunities for organizations to secure, manage, and optimize their digital environments more effectively than ever before.”

Tanium and WWT continue to co-invest in developing real-world use cases that address joint customers’ most pressing IT and security challenges. Combining Tanium’s AEM platform with WWT’s ATC enables hands-on validation, faster time-to-value, and seamless integrations across key ecosystems, including ServiceNow and Microsoft. This strategic collaboration empowers organizations to modernize operations, reduce risk, and build a more resilient, scalable IT foundation.

"Our integrated lab inside the WWT ATC is designed to be a proving ground for real-world solutions. By combining Tanium’s AEM platform with WWT’s innovation engine, we can help customers validate, accelerate, and scale their endpoint strategies confidently,” said Tony Beller, SVP Global Partner Sales at Tanium. “This collaboration will allow customers to experience Tanium AEM's full value, from visibility and control to automation, within WWT’s ATC. By integrating Tanium AEM with Microsoft, ServiceNow, and the WWT ATC, we provide a practical, scalable path to modern endpoint management."

To learn more about how Tanium and WWT are empowering customers to make the most of their IT investments, visit: https://www.tanium.com/partners/wwt/.

About Tanium

Tanium Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) offers the most comprehensive solution for intelligently managing endpoints across industries, providing capabilities for asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability management, endpoint management, incident response, risk and compliance, and digital employee experience. The platform supports 34 million endpoints worldwide, including 40% of the Fortune 100, delivering increasingly efficient operations and an improved security posture at scale, with confidence, and in real-time. For more information on The Power of Certainty™, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Legal Disclaimer

The information described herein is for general informational purposes only. This information is not a commitment, warranty, offer, promise, or legal obligation for us to deliver any future products, features, or functionality, and is not intended to be, and shall not be deemed to be, incorporated into any contract. The actual timing of any product, feature, or functionality that is ultimately made available may be different from what is described.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.