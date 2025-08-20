Corvias Unveils Power Generation Project at Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias, a trusted infrastructure and resiliency partner to the military and higher education, in collaboration with CRC Innovations and Onyx Renewables, announced the successful completion of a 13-megawatt (MW) power generation project Aug. 5 at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Polk, La. This initiative was developed in support of the Department of Defense’s goal to achieve energy resilience and combat readiness, which calls for a significant reduction in installation energy use by 2035.

The 13-MW power generation installation at Fort Polk is expected to generate approximately 17,537 megawatt-hours (MWh) annually, meeting the electricity needs for 42% of the on-base housing – nearly 1,800 military homes – in its first year of operation. This complements existing energy upgrades at Fort Polk, such as extensive geothermal installations and water-saving devices, which have already delivered over $1 million in annual savings since 2018. This latest investment dedicates $29.2 million towards energy generation, with a total energy upgrade investment of nearly $63 million.

The completion of the project was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and virtual roundtable, both held at Fort Polk. The roundtable included panelists from Corvias at CRC Innovations, who discussed this latest Army-Corvias milestone, and larger initiatives to bolster energy security, independence, and mission readiness on installations.

“This is one of the largest solar fields in the military housing portfolio, so we are quite proud of that,” said Denise Hauck, President of DOD at Corvias, during the roundtable discussion. “Our Army partner’s goal is to be combat-ready through localized, secure, and independent power generation. What we are doing here today will help them move forward in achieving that.”

Bartosz Wojszczyk, President of CRC Innovations, added, “Energy is a strategic imperative to the DOD and the U.S. Army. We are focused on supporting our Army partners through Corvias in delivering energy resiliency infrastructure both on the power generation side and in the overall energy space. The objective is to improve the resiliency of the installation, and to also provide reliable, affordable, and efficient electricity to military families that live on the installations.”

Corvias plans to expand the energy generation capacity by an additional 15-18 MW during the next phase, aiming to achieve 100% renewable electricity use for housing. The on-site power generation is planned to be integrated into future microgrid projects to ensure a continuous power supply during outages.

To learn more about how Corvias and CRC Innovations are advancing Army energy resilience, visit www.corvias.com.

About Corvias

Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions to solve infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through Partnerships® approach. Corvias partnerships enhance the well-being in our communities, including at the largest renewable energy project in Kansas and at resiliency projects nationwide. Our more than 72,000 residents consistently highly rank the courtesy and professionalism of our maintenance and leasing personnel. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.

About CRC Innovations

CRC Innovations is focused on transforming mission critical energy infrastructure. We collaborate to strengthen community resilience through innovative solutions spanning energy efficiency, renewable generation, distribution, and storage. Our distinctive approach modernizes core infrastructure by unlocking alternative funding and reducing risk for military housing communities, the Department of Defense, and utility partners. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we create future proof energy ecosystems that enhance mission capabilities and ensure security. Our commitment is to be a trusted resilience partner, delivering customized solutions that create enduring value and improve quality of life. For more information, visit www.crcinnovations.com.

About Onyx Renewables

Onyx Renewables is helping companies create the bridge from today’s clean energy reality to tomorrow’s possibilities by innovating projects that deliver immediate economic savings and sustainability for our commercial, industrial, institutional, and military customers. A leading provider of localized clean energy solutions nationwide, Onyx leverages its wide-ranging industry expertise to develop, finance, construct, own and operate projects. From solar energy to battery storage and beyond, Onyx transforms energy and regulatory complexities into tangible results, delivering best-in-class, quality solutions to promote a sustainable, affordable future for the next generation. Onyx also partners with developers and EPCs to support, fund, and acquire clean energy projects.