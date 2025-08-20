Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with Dillard Companies

CHICAGO & MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce it has completed a growth partnership with the Dillard Companies (“Dillard” or the “Company”), a provider of commercial door, gate, security, and access control solutions.

Founded in 1947 and based in Memphis, Tennessee, Dillard has built a strong reputation for specializing in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of comprehensive entrance control and security solutions for customers across a variety of end markets. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Dillard, combining the Company’s commitment to excellence with Shore’s growth-oriented resources and operational expertise.

“For over 75 years, Dillard has focused on delivering best-in-class technical solutions and services to our customers,” said Chris Bird, President of Dillard. “Partnering with Shore Capital allows us to preserve our legacy while accelerating our vision for future growth. Their experience working with owner-led businesses and collaborative approach to partnership will help take Dillard to the next level as we execute our strategy on a larger scale and at a faster pace.”

With Shore Capital’s backing, Dillard plans to accelerate its expansion efforts by adopting new technologies, enhancing service capabilities, and broadening geographic reach, while remaining true to the core values and customer-first approach that have defined the brand for decades.

“Dillard is an established brand with deep customer relationships and compelling growth potential in a highly fragmented and evolving market,” said Brad Morehead, Partner and Head of Business Services at Shore Capital. “We’re excited to partner with Chris and the broader team to build on their success and drive transformational growth in the Company’s next phase.”

To support Dillard’s growth plan, Shore has assembled a seasoned Board of Directors consisting of industry and operating experts and appointed Jamie Cusack as Chief Executive Officer of the platform. Under his leadership, Dillard will focus on accelerating growth both organically and through targeted add-on partnerships.

“Joining Dillard is an incredible opportunity to lead a company with deep roots, an outstanding team, and an unwavering commitment to customers,” said Cusack. “With Shore’s backing and Chris’s continued involvement, we’re well-positioned to accelerate growth and build upon the foundation that has been set over nearly eight decades.”

Dillard has a proven track record of growth through strategic acquisitions, having successfully integrated complementary businesses in the past. Shore and Dillard are actively seeking like-minded partners who share their dedication to industry-leading innovation, customer service, and growth. To learn more about Dillard’s differentiated partnership approach and how you can be part of its winning team, connect with the team at bd@dillarddoors.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume from 2019-2023. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $13 billion of assets under management, including additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About Dillard

Founded in 1947, Dillard has been a trusted partner in providing complete security solutions to commercial, industrial, and residential clients for over 75 years. Dillard’s “Curb to Dock” solutions cover everything from physical equipment such as overhead doors, pedestrian doors, gates, and dock systems to electronic technologies such as access control and surveillance. The Company serves a wide range of industries, including distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, real estate, and government. Based in Memphis, Tennessee with operations throughout the Mid-South, Dillard is looking for partners who are excited for their next stage of growth. Learn more at www.dillarddoor.com.