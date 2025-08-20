SecurityScorecard and Uniqus Consultech Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecurityScorecard, the leader in Supply Chain Detection and Response (SCDR), today announced a strategic global partnership with Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains. As part of this partnership, Uniqus and SecurityScorecard will deliver managed SCDR solutions (called MAX) to clients globally.

MAX transforms third-party risk management (TPRM) from reactive, manual to proactive and strategic supply chain incident response. This, combined with Uniqus’ expert-led services, will provide organizations with proactive remediations to the most critical vulnerabilities and cyber risks.

The partnership will leverage Uniqus’ deep consulting expertise with SecurityScorecard’s advanced cybersecurity technology to help organizations operationalize risk insights. SecurityScorecard customers in APAC will benefit from localized high-touch delivery of MAX services through Uniqus, while Uniqus clients globally will gain access to MAX capabilities through Uniqus' integrated delivery model.

“This partnership represents a global evolution in how supply chain cyber risk is managed,” said Mark Stevens, SVP of Channels and Alliances at SecurityScorecard. “Uniqus has deep consulting experience across sectors and regions and has an integrated global delivery model. By pairing MAX’s transformative capabilities, we are delivering an industry-leading, global, end-to-end solution for supply chain cyber risk.

“This partnership redefines what’s possible in supply chain risk management,” said Abhijit Varma, Partner, Global Head of Tech Consulting at Uniqus. “SecurityScorecard delivers the industry’s most advanced cyber risk intelligence, and Uniqus brings the global delivery engine to turn that intelligence into action for both SecurityScorecard clients in APAC and our clients worldwide. Together, we are helping organizations shift from checkbox compliance to real-time risk reduction.”

With this partnership, organizations worldwide can operationalize cyber risk intelligence into real-time, actionable supply chain risk solutions.

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard created Supply Chain Detection and Response (SCDR), transforming how organizations defend against the fastest-growing threat vector—supply chain attacks. Our industry-leading security ratings serve as the foundation and core strength, while SCDR continuously monitors third-party risks using our factor-based ratings, automated assessments and proprietary threat intelligence, to resolve threats before they become breaches. MAX enables response and remediation capability, working through our service partners to protect the entire supply chain ecosystem while strengthening operational resilience, enhancing third-party risk management, and mitigating concentrated risk.

Trusted by over 3,000 organizations—including two-thirds of the Fortune 100—and recognized as a trusted resource by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Backed by Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, NGP, Intel Capital, and Riverwood Capital, SecurityScorecard delivers end-to-end supply chain cybersecurity that safeguards business continuity.

Learn more at securityscorecard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Uniqus Consultech

Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in Accounting & Reporting, Governance, Risk & Compliance, ESG, and Tech Consulting. The Company is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments and UST. Anu Chaudhary, a global ESG specialist with over 20 years of experience, serves as the Global Head of ESG. Abhijit Varma, a veteran technology specialist, leads Tech Consulting globally.

Uniqus has a global team of 600+ professionals led by 65+ Partners & Directors across eleven offices in the USA, Middle East, and India. The company serves more than 250 clients, including marquee names in each of the markets it operates in.

Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services to its clients.

For more information, please visit: https://uniqus.com/