TecEx Partners with Global Technology Services Distributor, Telarus, To Streamline Cross-Border Deployments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TecEx, a leading provider of end-to-end Importer of Record and customs compliance services, and Telarus, a leading global technology services distributor (TSD), have entered a strategic partnership. This will give Telarus’s extensive network of technology advisors and their clients seamless access to TecEx’s specialized solutions to simplify complex cross-border compliance and logistics.

The complexities of sourcing technology hardware and then shipping it across borders can leave businesses stuck and unscalable. This strategic partnership will simplify the entire process of deploying technology globally. By leveraging TecEx's expertise in navigating the intricate landscape of international trade regulations, customs, and taxes, Telarus advisors can offer a more streamlined and complete solution to their enterprise clients.

“When seeking a distribution partner, we prioritize traits integral to our operations. Telarus embodies qualities of professionalism and transparency,” says Jeremy Dodds, Head of Strategic Partnerships at TecEx. “Partnering with a channel leader like Telarus allows us to extend our reach and provide their technology advisors with the tools they need to help their clients grow internationally without the headaches of logistics and compliance.”

This partnership will enable Telarus technology advisors to provide their customers with a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Import and Export Compliance: Expert navigation of customs regulations, duties, and taxes in over 200 destinations.

Logistics Management: Coordinated shipping, warehousing, and last-mile delivery.

Value-Adds: From comprehensive liability cover to VAT management in cross-border transactions.

“Partnering with TecEx empowers our Telarus advisors to expand globally with confidence, efficiency, and peace of mind,” said Koby Phillips, VP of Cloud Practice at Telarus. “With access to end-to-end services — from navigating complex import/export regulations to managing logistics and cross-border VAT — TecEx and their suite of services offer real strategic value to our Telarus advisors, helping them unlock global growth with smarter, more compliant operations.”

About TecEx

Shipping technology hardware requires an in-depth understanding of customs compliance complexities and the inherent risks businesses face. TecEx provides our clients with a premium, simplified solution to global trade.

We remove trade barriers by offering agile, fully compliant solutions, backed by our leading industry experts. Our commitment to excellence allows us to adapt to the ever-changing market, making global trade effortless and accessible for all our clients.

About Telarus

Telarus, the largest technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to fueling technology advisor growth through deep market insights, channel expertise, and an unmatched suite of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables the modern advisor to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more, visit www.telarus.com.