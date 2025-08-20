Meridian Wealth Management Selects Merchant to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth and Talent Acquisition

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merchant, a global operating company providing growth capital, strategic resources, and support to independent financial services firms, today announced a strategic partnership with Meridian Wealth Management, LLC, a rapidly growing fiduciary RIA with over $4.2 billion (as of 06/30/25) in assets under management with nine offices in six U.S. states and serving clients nationwide.

Founded in 2010 by Greg Couch, Meridian has established itself as a destination firm for both clients and advisor talent. With multi-custodial flexibility and a comprehensive suite of services—from investment management and estate planning to retirement consulting and financial planning, Meridian serves a broad base of high-net-worth families, institutional investors, and nonprofit organizations.

Meridian has experienced exceptional growth in recent years. Since 2022, Meridian has more than doubled its assets under management, expanding from $1.8 billion to over $4.2 billion (as of 06/30/25), while adding more than 20 new advisors and six new offices. Meridian credits its recent growth to its remarkable culture and the value it places on advisor independence. Named a Forbes Top RIA Firm1 in both 2023 and 2024, Meridian is committed to delivering personalized, fiduciary-driven advice through a relationship-first approach.

“Our partnership with Meridian reflects Merchant’s belief in backing firms that combine strategic clarity with a deep sense of purpose,” said Tim Bello, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Merchant. “Greg and his team have built an exceptional business—grounded in trust, independence, and true client alignment. We’re excited to support their continued growth, expand their national reach and help bring their vision to more advisors and families across the country.”

The partnership provides Meridian with strategic resources, flexible capital, and access to Merchant’s expansive ecosystem of independent firms and essential service providers, further enhancing Meridian’s ability to scale while preserving its values rooted in client service.

“We’ve always believed that the best wealth management comes from putting people first—our clients and our advisors,” added Greg Couch, Founder and CEO of Meridian Wealth Management. “Partnering with Merchant allows us to deepen that commitment while accelerating our national growth. Their long-term mindset and collaborative approach align perfectly with our values and our mission.”

About Meridian Wealth Management:

Meridian Wealth Management is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor firm serving high-net-worth individuals, families, institutions, and nonprofits across 48 states. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Meridian provides personalized wealth planning, investment management, and financial consulting. With over $4.2 billion in assets under management (as of 06/30/25), Meridian is recognized as a Forbes Top RIA Firm and is committed to delivering holistic, independent advice tailored to each client’s unique goals. For additional information, please visit meridianwealthllc.com.

About Merchant:

Merchant is a private partnership that provides life cycle growth capital and strategic guidance to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant’s ecosystem comprises over 115 partner firms and RIA practices in six countries, collectively managing more than $250 billion in assets. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.

1 Top RIA Firm is awarded by Forbes.com (Awarded in Oct 2023 and Oct 2024) Data compiled by Shook Research LLC based on the time period from 03/31/22-03/31/23 and 03/31/23-03/31/24, respectively.