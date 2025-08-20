FICO and Chelsea Football Club Kick Off Multi-Year Partnership to Champion Financial Empowerment

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software company FICO has teamed up with Chelsea Football Club, and will work with the club as its U.S. partner in a multi-year deal. As part of the partnership, Chelsea FC will collaborate with FICO on financial literacy initiatives to highlight how understanding credit and credit scores play a powerful role in helping U.S. consumers to successfully achieve their financial dreams.

FICO has teamed up with Chelsea Football Club, and will work with the club as its U.S. partner in a multi-year deal to collaborate on financial literacy initiatives. Share

The partnership comes at a moment of global celebration for Chelsea FC, who recently secured their second FIFA Club World Cup title with a commanding 3–0 win over Paris Saint-Germain. This milestone underscores the club’s continued excellence on the pitch and adds momentum to their off-field efforts to inspire and educate fans worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with FICO in the U.S. We are proud to work with a company that shares our values in using the power of sport to motivate, educate and inspire people. This partnership will help us inspire even more soccer fans to realize the importance of financial literacy and promote the resources FICO makes available to help supporters understand how to achieve their financial goals,” said Dan McEwan, director of Partnerships for Chelsea Football Club.

In a study, FICO found that most Americans (98%) believe financial literacy is important for achieving financial stability and that access to more financial education could help them improve their current financial situation. However, more than one in four (28%) members of Gen Z do not consider themselves financially literate. FICO is committed to expanding awareness of the tools and programs that exist to address the knowledge gap and empowering people and economies through financial literacy:

FICO's Score A Better Future™ financial education and empowerment program is designed to help consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial well-being. Consumers learn from credit experts about how credit impacts their financial health, what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO ® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores.

Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores. FICO’s Score A Better Future™ Fundamentals program expands access to financial literacy education for teens through workshops focused on credit and personal finance. FICO utilizes thrilling sports partnerships to inspire and motivate fans to learn to how to take control of their financial futures.

FICO ® Score Open Access enables credit and financial counselling providers to share FICO Scores with their customers. Over 100 counselling organizations are participating, and more than 250,000 credit scores have been shared with consumers through this program.

Score Open Access enables credit and financial counselling providers to share FICO Scores with their customers. Over 100 counselling organizations are participating, and more than 250,000 credit scores have been shared with consumers through this program. The myFICO website and app that allow consumers to check and monitor their FICO® Score for free.

“We’re proud to partner with Chelsea FC to champion financial literacy among soccer fans across the United States. Financial well-being is essential to every thriving community, and through this collaboration, we aim to empower fans with the knowledge and tools they need to make confident, informed decisions about their financial health,” said Jenelle Dito, vice president of Consumer Empowerment Programs and Partnerships at FICO.

For more information about FICO’s credit empowerment programs, visit https://www.fico.com/empowerment.

To check your FICO® Score for free, go to: https://www.myfico.com/free.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

FICO and Score A Better Future are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://x.com/FICO_corp & https://www.fico.com/blogs/

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/newsroom

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.