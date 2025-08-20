Omni Logistics Delivers Speed, Accuracy, and Cost Control for High-Volume Auto Replenishment

GREENEVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (“we,” “us,” “our,” the “Company” or “Forward Air”) announced today that it is executing a nationwide automotive replenishment as a single end-to-end logistics partner via Omni Logistics (a Forward Air company).

To execute the replenishment, a renowned global automaker sought a provider capable of picking up new parts from the manufacturing facility, storing the parts in a warehouse, and handling delivery to dealerships across the United States and Canada – with the ability to scale, as necessary. This project required flawless execution to minimize downtime and a transparent pricing model to ensure precise budgeting and financial oversight throughout the entire process.

Omni developed a solution that allowed the efficient management of the auto replenishment, without additional work or personnel from its customer. Offering dedicated service oversight, with real-time tracking and communication allowed the customer full visibility throughout the project. The Omni team was also able to provide a complete cost per unit, ensuring the project stayed on-budget with no surprises or unexpected delays.

By managing the entire process – including transportation, warehousing, order fulfillment, and reporting – Omni ensured the project was managed seamlessly, meeting and exceeding the customer’s expectations.

“This project was another opportunity to create solutions based on a customer’s unique need,” said Eric Brandt, Chief Commercial Officer of Forward Air. “We have the tools and capabilities to help customers solve specific problems – and create real value in the process.”

About Forward Air

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. We provide expedited less-than-truckload services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services, and intermodal, first and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. Forward Air also operates a full portfolio of multimodal solutions, both domestically and internationally, via Omni Logistics. Omni Logistics is a global provider of air, ocean and ground services for mission-critical freight. We are more than a transportation company. Forward Air is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.